Big Swiss investment in technology start-ups

High Swiss investment in technology start-ups Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is one of the frontrunners at investing in technology start-ups, according to a study by the European Patent Office (EPO).

With 1,215 active investors and CHF19.5 billion, Switzerland is one of the most important centres for technological innovation in Europe, EPO wrote in a press release on Thursday.

The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Belgium also recorded high levels of investment with over 18,802 cumulative transactions and almost CHF63.6 billion in the same period.

Britain leads the field in terms of transaction volume for start-ups, the EPO study found

Britain, France and Germany form a top trio. Together, these countries accounted for around 75,800 transactions with total financing of around CHF368 billion.

The EPO study is based on a representative sample and refers to transactions between 2000 and 2023.

