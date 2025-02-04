Omega-3 supplements seem to slow ageing process, Swiss study finds

The researchers wanted to know how omega-3 may work alongside vitamin D supplements and exercise among older people. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Taking a daily omega-3 supplement appears to slow down the rate of biological ageing by up to four months, according to a study by researchers at the University of Zurich.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Omega-3 reduziert laut Schweizer Studie das biologische Alter Original Read more: Omega-3 reduziert laut Schweizer Studie das biologische Alter

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Healthy older people who took one gram of the essential fatty acid for three years were found to have aged three months less than others on the trial, as measured by biological markers. Additional vitamin D and regular exercise boosted the effect to nearly four months, researchers at the University of Zurich found. The results were published in the journal Nature Aging. Omega-3 fatty acids are found naturally in salmon and spinach, for example.

For the study, the researchers analysed data of 777 Swiss participants aged 70 to 91 in the “Do Health Study”, the largest ageing study in Europe. The researchers divided the study participants into eight different groups. Each of the groups received a different therapy for three years: omega-3, vitamin D and an exercise programme, as well as combinations of these therapies. One group received a placebo.

More

More The secret of the centenarians in Switzerland This content was published on Researcher Daniela Jopp explores in a new study how Swiss centenarians live and what they can teach us about ageing well. Read more: The secret of the centenarians in Switzerland

Biological clock measured

The biological age of the study participants was measured before and after the intervention. The researchers used so-called epigenetic clocks to measure age. These record chemical changes in the DNA molecule known as methylation and thus quantify the difference between biological and chronological ageing.

When taking omega-3 fatty acids, ageing slowed down by 2.9 to 3.8 months over a three-year period. This was independent of gender, age and body mass index. However, there is no generally recognised gold standard for measuring biological age, as the researchers admitted.

More

More Swiss people only feel old from the age of 80 This content was published on The final ‘fourth stage’ of life starts later in Switzerland, according to a survey of personal sentiment. Read more: Swiss people only feel old from the age of 80

In research on animals, the intake of vitamin D or omega-3 had already shown promising results in slowing down biological ageing. Whether these measures also work in humans was previously unclear.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.