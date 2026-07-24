SoftBank Weighs Deal for Robotics Startup Gravis

Share

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — SoftBank Group Corp. is considering an acquisition of Gravis Robotics AG, people familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese investor targets the artificial intelligence technologies underpinning robotics.

Tokyo-based SoftBank plans to build a large interest in the European startup and hold it in a new company it’s setting up called Roze, according to the people. SoftBank could execute the transaction in several stages by acquiring existing shares and injecting fresh capital over time.

A deal could ultimately value Zurich-based Gravis at more than $500 million, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. No final decisions on the size or structure of a deal have been made, the people said.

Representatives for SoftBank and Gravis declined to comment.

Founded in 2022 as a spinout from ETH Zurich university, Gravis makes hardware and software that helps earthmoving equipment operate autonomously. The company raised $23 million in venture funding in November.

Robotics is emerging as a key focus for SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son as he seeks to maximize the company’s exposure to fast-growing AI technologies. The Japanese company plans to establish Roze, an AI and robotics company, and list it in the US, Bloomberg News reported in April.

The company last year signaled a renewed commitment to the field by setting up a new holding company, Robo HD, combining its robotics assets. About 20 of its investments — including in companies like Berkshire Grey Inc., Agile Robots SE and Skild AI — were transferred to the new entity.

SoftBank’s recent investments include the acquisition of Swiss conglomerate ABB Ltd.’s industrial robots unit for $5.4 billion. It’s also in discussions to increase its stake in Agile Robots by participating in a new funding round for the German startup, people familiar with the matter have said.

Son has been enthusiastic about the potential of robotics for more than a decade. SoftBank unveiled its humanoid robot Pepper in 2014, before halting production in 2020. The company also acquired Boston Dynamics in 2017, but later sold a majority stake to Hyundai Motor Group.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.