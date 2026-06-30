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‘Swiss Elon Musk’ jailed for fraud

"Swiss Elon Musk" Jaussi sentenced to five and a half years in prison
"Swiss Elon Musk" Jaussi sentenced to five and a half years in prison Keystone-SDA

Swiss businessman Pascal Jaussi has been jailed for five and a half years after being found guilty of embezzlement, fraud, forgery and arson.

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‘Swiss Elon Musk’ jailed for fraud
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The Freiburg Commercial Criminal Court handed down the sentence on Jaussi, who was once hailed as the “Swiss Elon Musk” after founding Swiss Space Systems (S3) and promising to revolutionise access to space.

+ The space shuttle made in Switzerland

Jaussi raised large sums of money with a plan to send mini-satellites into space and offer ‘zero-gravity’ flights.

Ticket sales for the zero-gravity flights alone brought in CHF1.64 million – but none ever took off. Instead, the dream ended in bankruptcy. According to the prosecution, Jaussi left behind debts of CHF31.6 million.

The prosecution accused Jaussi of squandering funds on unrealistic projects, deceiving the courts and acting as a fraudster. They had asked for an eight-year prison sentence.

The defence pleaded for an acquittal and painted a picture of a visionary who was overwhelmed by his own project.

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Probe launched after space entrepreneur ‘set on fire’

This content was published on Jaussi is chief executive of Swiss Space Systems S3External link, based in Payerne, canton Vaud. The firm is developing commercial space flights and a system for launching research satellites. Swiss astronaut Claude Nicollier is on the firm’s board of directors in an expert advisory role. “Our aim is to democratise access to space by enabling…

Read more: Probe launched after space entrepreneur ‘set on fire’

Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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