Stock Futures Inch Higher as Focus Turns to Nvidia: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures are slightly up ahead of Nvidia Corp.’s earnings as investors waited to gauge the impact of the trade war and outlook for artificial intelligence.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.1% after the index jumped 2% in the previous session. Nvidia, the last of the Big Tech cohort to report earnings, rose 0.6% in early trading. The dollar was steady, while Treasuries dipped. European stocks ticked down 0.3%.

In a year in which Trump’s tariff war has spurred significant market volatility, there’s high anticipation around the AI-bellwether’s earnings that are due after the close on Wednesday. The chipmaker’s blistering multi-year rally has already faced scrutiny over whether massive investment in AI is justified and as its products have gotten caught up in US-China trade acrimony.

“Nvidia earnings are going to be really significant,” said Justin Onuekwusi, chief investment officer at St James’s Place in London. “The fact that macro investors now look at Nvidia as an event shows just how big that company has become.”

As the turnaround in stocks from April’s lows shows signs of stalling, investor exposure to equities remains low enough that the “path of least resistance” is higher, according to strategists at Barclays Plc. Institutional investors weren’t a big part of the stock rebound in May, with positioning remaining broadly underweight.

Absent a volatility shock, “systematic buying could continue to help equities to grind higher,” the team led by Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, lackluster investor appetite at a 40-year Japanese bond auction added to concerns in global debt markets. The nation’s 30-year yield jumped 10 basis points following the auction. US Treasuries of the same maturity snapped three days of gains, with the yield rising three basis points to 4.98%.

“Unless fundamental concerns about further yield increases — driven by supply-demand imbalances and expectations for fiscal expansion — are resolved, this is not the right timing to engage in outright purchases or flattener trades,” said Miki Den, a senior rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

The dollar was little changed, trading close to its lowest levels since 2023. The currency has slumped more than 7% this year on the back of a retreat from US assets.

“The fundamental reasons weighing on the US dollar — trade tensions and swelling debt concerns — remain intact,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote Bank. “The latest rebound is unlikely to mark a sustainable shift in sentiment.”

Corporate Highlights:

Stellantis NV appointed its Americas head Antonio Filosa as chief executive officer, relying on an experienced company insider to turn around the automaker.

UniCredit SpA has doubled its holding in Alpha Services and Holdings SA to about 20%, marking yet another transaction for the Italian lender.

Shein Group Ltd. is considering switching its planned initial public offering to Hong Kong from London, people familiar with the matter said.

Nissan Motor Co., facing a huge loan repayment wall next year, is seeking to raise more than ¥1 trillion ($7 billion) from debt and asset sales to keep operations on track, according to internal documents seen by Bloomberg News.

British American Tobacco Plc increased its offering of Indian tobacco manufacturer ITC Ltd.’s stock to about $1.5 billion, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.

Honeywell International Inc. is expected to add an executive from activist investor Elliott Investment Management to its board ahead of Honeywell’s split into three companies, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The Trump administration issued a stripped-down license to Chevron Corp. to remain in Venezuela, allowing the company to conduct minimal maintenance on equipment.

Macy’s Inc. posted better-than-expected quarterly results — a sign the department-store operator’s strategy of focusing on its best-performing locations is starting to pay off.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:06 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1327

The British pound was little changed at $1.3494

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.24 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $108,972.15

Ether fell 0.8% to $2,648.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.47%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.71%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $61.55 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,312.65 an ounce

