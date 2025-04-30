Stock Futures Slip in Buildup to Big Tech Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — S&P 500 futures slipped before key US economic data, while companies reporting earnings were short on reassurances about the future.

Contracts on the S&P and Nasdaq 100 declined following a six-day rally, as more companies withdraw their guidance. Super Micro Computer Inc. slid 16% in pre-market trading, ahead of earnings from mega cap tech companies such as Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. Snap Inc. narrowly beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter revenue but declined to issue a sales forecast.

Economic barometers of US economic health are also due with inflation and gross-domestic-product data Wednesday that will give a snapshot of activity just before President Donald Trump unleashed country-specific levies on April 2. US real GDP growth likely cooled to a standstill in the first quarter amid disruptions from policy shifts, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Investors have been cautiously optimistic — the Nasdaq 100 is close to erasing all of its losses this month — after tariff U-turns and speculation the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates to prevent a recession.

“Perhaps we are past peak uncertainty,” Kim Crawford, global rates portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. “The administration has a more conciliatory tone on tariffs and to an extent as well, Fed independence.”

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries steadied after six days of gains, with the yield at 4.16%. Gold dropped.

Four of the so-called Magnificent Seven — Microsoft, Apple Inc., Meta and Amazon.com Inc. — are reporting earnings this week. Analysts expect the group — which also includes Google-parent Alphabet Inc., Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. — to deliver an average of 15% profit growth in 2025, a forecast that’s barely budged since the start of March despite the flareup in trade tensions.

“Even if you take out the tariff story outcome I think there is an issue for Big Tech and the market will probably start to refocus on that when we get this earnings season,” Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, told Bloomberg TV. “We still have the issue of the massive amount of capex being spent on Big Tech, they’re overspending on this AI story.”

In the latest pivot in Trump’s trade strategy, the US president signed an executive order easing the impact of his auto tariffs, preventing duties on foreign-made vehicles from stacking on top of other levies and lessening charges on parts from overseas used to make vehicles in the US.

The news supported sentiment toward European auto stocks Wednesday, with Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Stellantis NV rising even after withdrawing their outlooks for this year, citing the uncertainty of trade barriers.

Corporate Highlights

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc shares jumped in premarket trading after the computer hardware and storage company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat the average analyst estimate.

Snap Inc. narrowly beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter revenue but declined to issue a sales forecast for the current period, saying it’s navigating macroeconomic “headwinds” for its advertising business.

Super Micro Computer Inc. tumbled in early trading after giving preliminary results that fell well short of analysts’ estimates, a sign its comeback plan has been slow to gain traction.

Grab Holdings Ltd. raised its full-year earnings forecast after quarterly sales beat estimates, a sign the online arena may prove a rare bright spot in a region rattled by trade tensions.

UBS Group AG’s markets unit posted a record performance as geopolitical turmoil spurs volatility that the bank says is set to continue.

Societe Generale SA beat analysts’ estimates for profit and revenue in the first quarter as it benefited from a surge in equities trading and booked a gain on disposals.

Volkswagen AG’s earnings dropped by 40% in the first quarter as higher manufacturing costs cut into margins and US tariffs clouded the German carmaker’s outlook.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 6:56 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1363

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3362

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 143.04 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $94,960.48

Ether was little changed at $1,808.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.16%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $59.99 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.3% to $3,274.73 an ounce

