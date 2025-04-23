Stock Rally Eases as Bessent Curbs China Deal Hope: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s jubilation that Donald Trump is dialing down his combative agenda was dealt a reality check after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cast doubt on a timely resolution to the US-China trade war, causing stocks to pare gains.

The S&P 500 was up about 2% following Bessent’s remarks that the White House hadn’t offered to cut tariffs on China on a unilateral basis. Earlier, the equity gauge rallied as much as 3.4% on media reports the US was considering lower levies on the nation.

Long-maturity Treasury yields fell after Trump earlier allayed fears he would fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The greenback held gains against most major currencies. Bitcoin climbed while haven trades like gold pushed lower.

The latest equity gyrations signal there’s no letup in Wall Street’s trade war obsession, with volatility-inducing policy pronouncements rocking investors big and small, from New York to London and Singapore.

“It’s just the perception of how strong the tensions are or not,” said Brent Schutte at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. “I suspect that you’re going to see more of this in the coming months as we see a ratcheting up and a pulling back up of trade tensions until we get some sort of an idea of what the future actually looks like.”

As the earnings season rolls in, Boeing Co.’s results beat estimates. Tesla Inc. rallied as Elon Musk vowed to pull back “significantly” from his work with the government, assuaging investors worried about the carmaker’s profits.

Bessent said that the Trump administration is looking at multiple factors with regard to China beyond just tariffs — including non-tariff barriers and government subsidies. He also said that the strongest relationship between Washington and Beijing is at the top, and that there was no timeframe for engagement. He said that a full rebalancing of trade might take two to three years.

Trump said separately that the US is going to have a fair deal with China.

“Given our view that policy is driving the proverbial bus, we haven’t spent too much time in trying to forecast the outlook for earnings or the economy all that much,” said Michael Kantrowitz at Piper Sandler & Co. “As the policy backdrop becomes clearer, and is driving markets less, estimates about the economic and earnings road ahead will become important once again.”

Kantrowitz continues to recommend a balanced portfolio of companies with more stable fundamentals during the period of uncertainty.

“While we don’t think we’re out of the woods, we must respect history and how market corrections begin to find their footing as the primary problem begins to ‘heal’,” he noted.

Despite the advance on Tuesday and Wednesday, the S&P 500 is still down since April 2, when Trump announced his tariff plans. Stocks have swung wildly over that stretch, with the gauge posting five declines of more than 2% and two gains of more than 2% in just 14 sessions.

Retail investors have been aggressive buyers of US equities this year, keeping the faith even as professional money managers ran for cover. Since April 2 alone, the group has pumped over $30 billion into American stocks and ETFs, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Emma Wu.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.9% as of 2:27 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.5%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 4.1%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%

The euro fell 0.9% to $1.1319

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3261

The Japanese yen fell 1.3% to 143.47 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.1% to $93,997.39

Ether rose 6.3% to $1,803.83

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1% to $62.34 a barrel

Spot gold fell 2.9% to $3,281.59 an ounce

