Stocks, Futures Rise Ahead of China-US Trade Talks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks gained ahead of the US-China trade talks expected this weekend, after an initial agreement with the UK stirred up optimism over more tariff relief.

A regional gauge rose 0.7%, putting it line for a fourth straight week of gains. Indian stocks and bonds extended a slide after hostilities with Pakistan escalated. Equity-index futures for the US and Europe edged up while yields on the 10-year US Treasury notes dipped slightly. Gold snapped two days of declines to advance 0.3%.

Investors are focused on the outcome of the weekend trade talks after US President Donald Trump said he believed the negotiations might result in tangible progress, with China making concessions. Markets took some comfort and US stocks gained Thursday as Trump pitched his trade framework with the UK as the first step in his effort to overhaul the global economy.

“The positive risk sentiment from the UK/US trade framework may face a reality check this weekend in Switzerland,” said Eugenia Fabon Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB. “If the first talks between China and US do not give a hint of an off ramp from sky high tariffs, the dollar will likely resume its decline. The US and China are unlikely to deliver on market expectations of a de-escalation as easily as the UK.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to meet in Switzerland with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. Trump said that if talks went well, he could consider lowering the 145% tariff he has imposed on many Chinese goods.

China’s exports rose more than forecast even as shipments to the US slumped sharply in the first month after Trump hit its goods with tariffs more than 100%.

People familiar with preparations for the talks, which are due to begin in Geneva on Saturday, said the US side has set a target of reducing tariffs below 60% as a first step that they feel China may be prepared to match. Progress in two days of scheduled discussions could see those cuts being implemented as soon as next week, they said.

“There’s a greater degree of optimism that there’ll be some rollback of the very extreme increases in tariffs that were introduced,” said Marc Franklin, a senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management. “But if the optimism has got to a point where people think there’ll be a quick and easy solution to the China-US negotiations or engagement, then that well may well be proven unfounded.”

In such a scenario, market volatility will return, he said.

Meanwhile, Japan’s chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said the country and the US have agreed that they will try and reach an agreement as soon as possible that can be announced by their leaders. Japan’s stance is unchanged in that it will continue to seek a rethink of the various tariff measures, he said.

Akazawa declined to comment on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick saying the US-Japan trade negotiation will take an “enormous amount of time.”

While the real game-changer would be progress with China, that’s where it gets murky, according Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com.

“The weekend meeting between the US and China feels more like a diplomatic icebreaker than a breakthrough moment,” Razaqzada noted. “We could be in for a long, drawn-out negotiation season, which may limit the upside potential for risk assets.”

In commodities, oil climbed, reflecting optimism about the potential for further US trade deals.

