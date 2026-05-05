Stocks Bounce and Oil Slips as Mideast Truce Holds: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures rebounded and oil prices eased as the ceasefire in the Middle East seemed to hold. Traders are also optimistic that robust earnings will continue to power equities higher.

S&P 500 contracts climbed 0.4%. Those for the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%, leaving the index set to test new highs when the market opens. The makers of processing and memory chips were among the biggest gainers in premarket trading. A forecast from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. later on Tuesday will offer new evidence of whether the spending wave on artificial intelligence is sustainable.

Meanwhile, bonds found some respite as Brent retreated 1.3% to below $113 a barrel. The exception was the UK, where traders returned after a public holiday and caught up with a global spike in yields. The dollar held steady.

Relative calm returned to the Persian Gulf on Tuesday after US and Iranian forces exchanged fire the day before and Tehran launched missiles and drones toward the United Arab Emirates. Investors also found reassurance in the fact that a diplomatic push to resolve the impasse continues.

“Earnings remain the fuel for the US rally,” Madison Faller, global strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank, told Bloomberg TV. “The next question is whether earnings strength can broaden beyond technology. Portfolios need more than just one sector carrying the market.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.5%. Anheuser-Busch InBev climbed more than 7% on unexpectedly robust demand for beer. HSBC Holdings Plc fell 5.4% after an earnings miss.

Intel Corp. advanced more than 4% in early US trading. Apple Inc. has held exploratory discussions about using the firm and Samsung Electronics Co. to produce processors for its devices. Crypto-linked stocks such as Circle Internet Group Inc. also strengthened as Bitcoin extended gains for May to 5.6%.

Monday’s flareup of violence in the Middle East has injected fresh uncertainty after strong earnings from tech megacaps and gains in chipmakers pushed equities to a succession of records. The violence erupted after President Donald Trump announced “Project Freedom,” which he described as a humanitarian effort to guide stranded neutral ships.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“Oil forwards are adjusting to the reality of ongoing supply disruptions, with prices shifting higher across the curve. The latest news also suggests there remains a clear risk of escalation, pointing to a more prolonged stagflationary shock for the global economy.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

“Project Freedom is a way for the US to gain an upper hand in negotiations,” wrote Mohit Kumar, chief economist and strategist for Europe at Jefferies. “In the coming days, it would become clear whether the US can provide safe passage to the ships and hence can take a much tougher stance.”

Longer-term investors should continue to buy dips, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Mislav Matejka. The team’s optimism comes even as they say the Iran conflict needs to escalate in order to de-escalate and near-term volatility remains likely.

While global stocks are at record highs, the market isn’t complacent, as the current breadth is very narrow and consumer plays linger at lows. They see potential for better performance by consumer cyclicals in the second half of the year.

Corporate Highlights:

Alphabet Inc. has kicked off its latest megabond deal as it returns to the euro market just months after selling nearly $32 billion of dollar, sterling and Swiss franc-denominated debt. HSBC Holdings Plc reported profit that missed estimates, weighed down by an unexpected charge related to the collapse of UK mortgage lender Market Financial Solutions Ltd. and rising economic risks stemming from the conflict in the Middle East. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its revenue outlook for the year and beat analyst forecasts, offering a bullish forecast for a polarizing company at the nexus of debates over data, surveillance and artificial intelligence-enabled warfare. Bullish, the crypto exchange, said Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire transfer agent Equiniti for $4.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. Apple Inc. has held exploratory discussions about using Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. to produce the main processors for its devices, a move that would offer a secondary option beyond longtime partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Amazon.com Inc. unveiled a suite of logistics services that will let businesses buy its existing freight and distribution offerings as a package, sending shares of rival delivery companies such as FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. lower. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 6:21 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1694 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3548 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.59 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $80,713.1 Ether rose 0.9% to $2,371.71 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.42% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.07% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 5.05% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $104.08 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,553.61 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling, Ruhell Amin, Subrat Patnaik and Michael Msika.

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