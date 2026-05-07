Stocks Decline From All-Time Highs as Oil Whipsaws: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally that drove stocks to record highs faltered and oil whipsawed as doubts resurfaced about an imminent US-Iran deal that would revive energy flows through the key Strait of Hormuz.

Following the biggest gain in a month, the S&P 500 fell. In a volatile session, US crude fluctuated near $95 after a slide that had earlier driven it below $90. The Trump administration is looking to restart the initiative to guide stranded ships though the waterway it had paused earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The plan — which President Donald Trump dubbed “Project Freedom” — had resulted in clashes with Iran and missiles fired at the United Arab Emirates. The US is waiting on Tehran to respond to its proposal to reopen Hormuz, with tensions still high in both the Persian Gulf and in Lebanon.

An Iranian official said the nation wouldn’t allow a reopening with “an unrealistic plan,” the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Press TV. A US intelligence analysis concluded Iran can survive the naval blockade for at least three to four months before facing more severe hardship, according to the Washington Post.

Tehran has laid out a set of new rules for vessels seeking to transit Hormuz, according to a document seen by CNN, pressing ahead with efforts to formalize control over the waterway in defiance of US warnings.

Oil will continue to fluctuate wildly until it’s clear whether there’ll be a deal to end the war, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Max Layton.

“In that environment where you basically don’t know if there’s going to be a deal or not — very difficult to predict with this new leadership in Iran — you know you’re going to be subject to news and you’re going to be moving around like crazy,” he told Bloomberg Television.

“Investors were sitting tightly as the US awaited Iran’s response to a proposed peace deal,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “If the deal is agreed, it could see the Strait of Hormuz reopen and ease the regional conflict. The resulting drop in oil should be a positive development for global stock markets.”

Wall Street’s optimism around a resolution of the war had recently buoyed investor sentiment, which was also bolstered by solid corporate earnings and signs of economic resilience.

“Markets continue to be underpinned by strong and accelerating corporate earnings and resilient economic fundamentals, even as investors navigate ongoing geopolitical uncertainty,” said Mona Mahajan at Edward Jones.

In the run-up to the US payrolls report, initial jobless claims rebounded slightly after falling in the previous week to near the lowest levels in decades, signaling layoffs remain muted. Friday’s jobs reading is expected to show the first back-to-back monthly increases in payrolls in almost a year.

Corporate Highlights:

Datadog Inc. surged after the software developer raised its full-year outlook for sales and earnings, far exceeding Wall Street’s expectations. Arm Holdings Plc fell as a slowdown in the smartphone industry took a toll on the chip firm’s royalty revenue, overshadowing growth in the AI data-center market. Peloton Interactive Inc. raised its outlook for the full year, suggesting that a turnaround fueled by new commercial offerings and upgraded equipment is on track. Planet Fitness Inc. cut its full-year revenue outlook, citing weaker-than-expected member sign-ups during the typically busy New Year period. Shake Shack Inc. sank as first-quarter revenue missed expectations due to pressures including rising beef costs and inclement weather. What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Oil’s drop looks excessive for a market where the physical squeeze remains messy. Futures are pricing lower escalation risk, yet tight product markets should keep spot barrels bid.”

—Michael Ball, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:09 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1748 The British pound was little changed at $1.3580 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 156.66 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $80,114.38 Ether fell 2.2% to $2,298.84 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.39% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.95% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,707.40 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.