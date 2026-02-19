Stocks Fall as US-Iran Worries Drive Oil Higher: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rebound in US stocks faded as concerns about a possible conflict between the US and Iran sapped risk sentiment. Oil extended its rally.

S&P 500 contracts fell 0.2% after the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warned that Iran’s window for a diplomatic deal on its atomic program is closing. Brent rose above $71 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $66.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% as technology stocks came under new pressure. Treasuries extended their slide amid a decline in jobless claims that reinforced views that employment risks are easing. The dollar edged higher.

The risk of conflict in the Middle East has emerged as a new worry for traders after technology stocks drove sharp swings in recent weeks. Investors remain wary of further slowing in the S&P 500’s strongest driver of the past three years, amid concerns that AI could disrupt entire sectors and that heavy capital spending wouldn’t pay off.

“What’s really interesting is that there seems to be no long-short strategy at play,” said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG in Paris. “This will continue at least until the next earnings season when we’ll get more insight. In the meantime, all eyes will be on Nvidia’s results next week.”

Treasuries are on course for their longest losing streak in a month as tensions in the Middle East stoke oil-driven inflation fears and signs of labor-market strength weigh on interest-rate cut expectations. The 10-year yield rose for a third session, up two basis points to 4.10%.

Inflation concerns are already at the forefront of investors’ minds after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting showed several officials suggested that the central bank may need to raise rates if price growth remains stubbornly high.

Elsewhere, European stocks fell from a record high on a busy day for earnings, with Airbus SE retreating more than 6% on disappointing delivery guidance. Asian stocks advanced 0.5%, led by gains in South Korea as traders returned after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Simmering geopolitical risks and still-elevated tech valuations could fuel further rotation out of megacaps and into defensive sectors, said Craig Cameron, a portfolio manager at Templeton Global Investments. Still, the vast amount of capital expenditure shows that exposure to technology remains vital, he said.

“These sectors that are feeding into the AI capex cycle and the electrification cycle, those are the right places to be,” he said. “As valuations move higher, the right thing to do is to move into unloved areas and reduce that overweight over time.”

“The latest leg up in oil didn’t appear to have a fresh catalyst, which suggests a nervous mood among traders. And that trepidation is likely to grow ahead of the weekend given previous US strikes on Iran took place then. Another headwind for stocks is the associated upside risks to inflation. If those risks start to translate into expectations for tighter monetary policy, it gives traders another reason to shun equities.”

Corporate Highlights:

Walmart Inc. issued a forecast for full-year earnings that missed higher expectations, flagging the unpredictable state of trade and labor market conditions. OpenAI is close to finalizing the first phase of a new funding round that is likely to bring in more than $100 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, a record-breaking financing deal that would give the startup additional capital to build out its artificial intelligence tools. Carvana Co. suffered from some growing pains in its push for rapid growth as the company’s higher costs hit margins in the latest quarter and sent shares tumbling. Deere & Co. boosted its profit outlook for the year as the world’s largest farm-machinery maker anticipates the agriculture economy will get better soon. Airbus SE said the lack of reliable engine supplies for its A320 family of jets is holding back production and aircraft deliveries, extending the planemaker’s struggles to meet record demand for its bestselling model. Renault SA expects profitability to decline this year as the automaker rolls out new electric models including the Twingo and grapples with rising competition in Europe. Rio Tinto Group posted flat full-year profit, as improvements in copper and aluminum failed to offset a combination of one-off restructuring costs, US tariffs and China’s drag on its key iron ore unit. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:38 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1760 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3465 The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.95 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $66,172.26 Ether fell 0.6% to $1,930.11 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.10% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.39% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.9% to $66.46 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,992.58 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

