Stocks Fall With Trade War Clouding Global Growth: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell alongside the dollar while Treasuries churned, breaking a brief spell of calm in American assets, as tariff-related tensions resurfaced amid earnings disappointments at the world’s biggest semiconductor companies.

A gauge of global equities fell 1.2% before paring losses with tech stocks getting hit the worst after the White House imposed new restrictions on Nvidia Corp.’s chip exports to China. Shares fell as much as 7.5% after the company warned of $5.5 billion in writedowns during the current quarter, tied to inventory and commitments for its H20 chip. ASML Holding NV added to the angst after reporting lower-than-expected orders.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 1.5% after sliding more than 2% earlier in the session. The yield on 10-year Treasuries hovered around 4.31%.

The WTO cut its forecast for this year, saying trade would decline by 0.2% in 2025, almost three percentage points lower than it would have been without new tariffs. China was reported to be looking for a point person and more respect from the Trump administration before it will come to the table for talks.

Investors turned to haven assets, including gold which set a record high and the Swiss franc. The dollar weakened as the deepening trade tensions dented investors’ faith in the world’s reserve currency.

“While we expect that trade talks will ultimately yield progress, the brinkmanship between the US and China looks set to continue in the near term,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Swaps traders were still pricing in at least three rate cuts for this year after US retail sales for March rose 1.4%, the most in two years, meeting economists’ estimates.

Jerome Powell is expected to give a speech later in the day, investors will be listening for signs that the US central bank will step in to help bolster the bond market.

BMO’s Ian Lyngen expects the Fed chair to stick to recent messaging, reiterating a wait-and-see approach.

“Because there remains such a wide range of foreseeable outcomes for the new tariffs landscape and its implications for the US economy, Powell will likely continue to limit the thoroughness of his forward guidance on policy rates,” he wrote in a note to clients.

Chips Turmoil

The US government informed Nvidia on Monday that its H20 chip would require a license to export to China “for the indefinite future.” The new rules address Washington’s concerns that “the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a supercomputer in China,” the company said in a filing. Nvidia warned it will report about $5.5 billion in writedowns during the current quarter, tied to inventory and commitments for the chip.

“This move is unnerving for two reasons,” said Vishnu Varathan, Singapore-based head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, referring to the Nvidia curbs. “First, it conveys the mercurial nature of Trump tariffs in so far that it has revoked earlier concessions extended to Nvidia. Second, this also suggests that the US-China undercurrents are rather abusive, even as there appears to be some calm on the surface.”

Other signals in the semiconductor sector were also grim. ASML Holding NV tumbled 5.1% in US trading after reporting lower-than-expected orders on weakness in the chip sector.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 11:37 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.7% to $1.1363

The British pound was little changed at $1.3229

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 142.74 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $85,040.18

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,598.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.60%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $62.62 a barrel

Spot gold rose 2.7% to $3,318.97 an ounce

