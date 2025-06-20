Stocks Gain, Dollar Falls as Trump Mulls Iran Role: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities rose and the dollar declined, after the White House said President Donald Trump would decide within two weeks whether Washington will join Israel in launching strikes against Iran.

A gauge of regional shares advanced 0.5%, with equity benchmarks in South Korea, Hong Kong and China all in the green. Contracts for the S&P 500 were down around 0.2% from Wednesday’s close in the Asia session, compared with a 0.9% drop on Thursday when US markets were closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

Brent crude fell around 2% Friday to temper gains from earlier in the week. Treasuries were steady while a gauge of the dollar headed for a second day of declines. The yen strengthened to around 145 per dollar.

“The recent airstrikes pose risks to the new energy market landscape; however, further fallout for global energy prices seems, for now at least, limited,” said Kieran Calder, head of Asia equity research at Union Bancaire Privee in Singapore. “Markets tend not to price in geopolitical risks until there is a conflagration, and they are currently showing little sign of factoring in a worst-case outcome.”

Traders’ sentiment turned more cautious following a Bloomberg report that senior US officials are preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days. Markets were already on edge after the Federal Reserve downgraded its estimates for growth this year and projected higher inflation.

Israel struck more of Iran’s nuclear sites on Thursday and warned its attacks could bring down Tehran’s leadership as both sides awaited a decision from Trump on whether to join the offensive.

Some extreme scenarios resulting from increased US involvement in the Israel-Iran war could push oil prices as high as $130 to $150 a barrel, particularly if Iran retaliates in a major way, said Jennifer McKeown, chief global economist at Capital Economics Ltd. Such a development would pause further policy easing by central banks, she said.

“Even though central banks would like to think that would be a temporary impact, I think it would be a brave central bank that would cut interest rates,” McKeown said on Bloomberg TV.

Brent futures have been pricing in a geopolitical premium of about $8 a barrel since Israel and Iran began attacking each other last week, according to a survey of analysts and traders. US intervention in the conflict would bolster that further, but exactly how much would depend on the nature of the involvement, the nine respondents said.

Over in Japan, a key consumer inflation measure accelerated to a fresh two-year high as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba gears up for a summer election and the Bank of Japan mulls the country’s price trajectory. Japan’s Finance Ministry will seek feedback from market players later Friday over its planned reductions to super-long bond issuance as it takes steps to quell market turbulence.

Meanwhile in Thailand, the political fate of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra remains uncertain on Friday as the opposition and nationalist groups continued to pile pressure on her to quit following a leaked phone call in which she criticized her army.

Elsewhere in Asia, data set for release Friday include foreign exchange reserves in India. Markets are closed in New Zealand.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 1:10 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.1%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.1%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1530

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 145.26 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1816 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6492

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3499

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $104,595.01

Ether rose 0.4% to $2,518.63

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.38%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.410%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.21%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $75.67 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,354.95 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Aya Wagatsuma.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.