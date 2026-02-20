Stocks Gain as Traders Downplay US-Iran Tensions: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as concerns over the impact of potential conflict in the Middle East eased, while traders awaited a slate of US economic data. Brent crude held near the highest level in six months.

S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3% after heightened tensions between the US and Iran fueled losses in the benchmark on Thursday. Gold traded slightly above $5,000 an ounce. Oil was little changed after rallying nearly 6% since Monday. The dollar headed for its best week since October.

The US military is deploying a vast array of forces in the Middle East as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on Tehran to strike a deal over its nuclear program. While the impact on oil initially seeped into broader risk assets, traders note that recent geopolitical flare-ups have had only a limited impact on markets.

“If conflict is imminent, it is likely to be short-lived,” wrote Emmanuel Cau, equity strategist at Barclays Plc. “And we note that a geopolitics-driven selloff in equities usually ends up a good buying opportunity, with Trump still keen to give time for negotiations.”

Traders’ focus will turn later to data releases including gross domestic product for the fourth quarter and the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge.

“In our base case of continued expansion supported by policy, markets are sensitive to inflation surprises rather than growth resilience, per se,” said Francisco Simón, European head of strategy at Santander Asset Management. “From a cross-asset perspective, the front end of the Treasury curve is the key transmission channel today.”

Corporate Highlights:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc issued another profit warning, underscoring the challenge facing Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll as he tries to turn around the ailing luxury-car maker. Anglo American Plc took yet another writedown on its struggling De Beers unit and reported steady profits as its diamond operations continued to weigh on earnings. Bank of America Corp. is committing $25 billion to private-credit deals, joining its Wall Street rivals in putting its own balance sheet behind lending in the fast-growing market, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Johnson & Johnson is preparing a potential sale of the orthopedics unit that it has been planning to separate, with big buyout firms already circling, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:29 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1755 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 155.39 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9030 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3450 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $67,837.55 Ether rose 0.8% to $1,963.58 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.07% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.74% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.34% Commodities

Brent crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.4% to $5,018.48 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

