Stocks Get Tech Lift After CPI as Trade Risks Loom: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Cooler-than-forecast February inflation pushed stocks higher after two days of heavy losses. A kneejerk rally in bonds quickly reversed and yields rose across the curve amid concerns over an escalating trade war.

Equities advanced after a selloff that put the S&P 500 on the verge of a technical correction. The bounce was led by tech megacaps, which got heavily hit during the market meltdown. Yet anxiety around the impacts of President Donald Trump’s policies continued influence sentiment, with the US equity benchmark briefly falling.

Follow The Big Take daily podcast wherever you listen.

“For the last three weeks, traders have felt like buying this market is like trying to catch a falling knife, but extreme oversold conditions and near-universal pessimism suggest a relief rally is likely,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

While the consumer price index rose at the slowest pace in four months, several measures still indicate that inflation is rearing back up again. And with Trump rolling out a series of tariffs, prices are expected to rise on a variety of goods from food to clothing, testing the resilience of consumers and the broader economy.

“Today’s cooler-than-expected CPI reading was a breath of fresh air, but no one should expect the Fed to start cutting rates immediately,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “Given the uncertainty of how trade and immigration policy will impact the economy, they’re going to want to see more than one month of friendly inflation data.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps. Intel Corp. jumped 4%. IRobot Corp., a consumer robotics company, plunged 29% after raising a “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operating.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.31%. A dollar gauge wavered. Germany’s benchmark yields are close to hitting 3% for the first time in almost 18 months as expectations of an historic debt issuance surge weighs on the securities.

Today’s inflation release is unambiguously positive for risk assets as there is greater confidence that inflation is not re-accelerating like January’s data showed, which gives policymakers a bit of breathing room and should allow the Fed to loosen policy should signs of labor market weakness emerge, according to Jeff Schulze at ClearBridge Investments.

“However, the Fed will also need to see that inflation expectations are recovering from their recent rise before cutting rates, as a de-anchoring of inflation expectations is what keeps most central bankers up at night, given the challenge it represents to restoring price stability in the future,” he said.

To David Russell at TradeStation, a June Fed cut is still on the table because inflation continues to moderate, especially the key shelter category.

“The White House and the Fed are breathing a sigh of relief because tariffs didn’t filter through to consumer prices,” he said. “This is a positive for investors because a huge amount of negativity is priced into stocks. For the first time in several weeks, we might get a break in the streak of frightening news. The other shoe didn’t drop, and that could be good news for Wall Street. Next week’s Fed meeting got a little less worrisome.”

Traders are still fully pricing in the first quarter-point interest-rate cut of the year in June, with about 67 basis points of easing seen for all of 2025.

Treasuries have been rallying in recent day amid a rout in the equity market that forced money managers to seek shelter in haven assets. Anxiety has been building that President Donald Trump’s policies — including on-and-off-again tariffs — will test the resilience of US consumers and the broader economy.

As we entered 2025, investors’ main economic worry centered around reflation. But as the trade war continues to escalate and as economic policy uncertainty continues to rise, that worry has shifted from inflation to the labor market and the economy as a whole, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

“In that respect, it will take more than a few reassuring inflation reports to ease investors’ worries,” he said. “Moving forward, the Fed will soon take center stage, but not just for its latest view on inflation. Investors will want to hear the committee’s stance on the economy and the labor market, while they’ll also be on the lookout for the Fed’s quarterly update to its economic projections.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets*:

Some of the main moves in markets***:

–With assistance from Isabelle Lee, Sujata Rao, John Viljoen and Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.