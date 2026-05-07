Stocks Hold Gains as Traders Await US-Iran Updates: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures held gains and Brent fell for a third straight day as traders waited for updates on a potential US-Iran peace deal that would reopen oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed after the benchmark notched back-to-back record highs. Brent traded below $99 a barrel, extending a 12% slump in the two prior sessions on mounting confidence that an agreement in the Middle East is within reach. The dollar headed for its worst week in a month. Global bonds continued their rally as inflationary pressures receded.

Equities have shaken off their war-driven losses as optimism for a resolution to the conflict added momentum to a rally that’s been powered by tech earnings and high expectations for artificial intelligence. The resumption of shipments through Hormuz would also reduce risks around the economic impact of the war.

“Even though there is not yet a final peace agreement, markets are clearly pricing in a meaningful step forward toward a resolution,” said Francisco Simón, head of investment strategy at Santander Asset Management. “The key point is that this reduces the probability of the most negative scenarios, particularly those involving a more prolonged shock to global growth.”

Investors are now anticipating further updates after Washington presented a proposal that would gradually reopen the waterway and lift the American blockade on Iranian ports, according to a person familiar with the matter. Negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program would come later in the process.

Iran is expected to send a response via Pakistan in the next few days. Still, an Israeli strike on Lebanon’s capital on Thursday demonstrated how tensions are still running high.

Ahead of Friday’s payrolls data for April and with more than 80% of S&P 500 companies already done reporting, some investors said the next leg higher for equities would be driven by expectations around Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. In that regard, declining oil prices would be more important than the state of the jobs market.

Money markets see the Federal Reserve holding rates steady through the end of the year. The European Central Bank is priced to likely tighten policy as soon as next month, followed by the Bank of England in July.

“I expect equity markets to consolidate unless yield curves move lower on renewed expectations of Fed rate cuts,” said Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank. “Bond yields remain closely correlated with oil prices and should decline if prices ease on a peace agreement.”

Nevertheless, oil is unlikely to decline to prewar levels even if supply is swiftly restored, given lower inventories and a persistent geopolitical risk premium, Scholtes said. “Consequently, I expect the 10-year yield to stabilize around 4.2%, which should provide only limited support to equities,” he said.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Markets are focusing on the inflation effects of higher commodity prices, but underpricing the growth consequences, which are relatively supportive for the dollar both as a haven and on a fundamental basis.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

UniCredit SpA has signed a non-binding accord to sell parts of its business in Russia to a private investor in the United Arab Emirates, as the Italian lender accelerates efforts to scale back its presence in the country. Shell Plc said its profits surged in the first quarter as the Iran war drove oil and gas prices higher and the conflict caused a surge in volatility that boosted its big trading business. Arm Holdings Plc warned of sluggishness in the smartphone industry, crimping a vital source of the chip company’s revenue, while promising that AI data center growth would more than offset the slump. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 10:39 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1776 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.34 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.7988 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3622 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $80,926.95 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,328.73 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.99% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.93% Commodities

Brent crude fell 2.8% to $98.40 a barrel Spot gold rose 1% to $4,736.51 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Masaki Kondo and James Hirai.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.