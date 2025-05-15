Stocks Retreat as Trade-Truce Rally Loses Steam: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks fell on Thursday for the first time in seven sessions as the rally on Wall Street sparked by US-China trade talks showed signs of exhaustion.

MSCI’s all-country equity index dropped as Asian stocks and US futures declined, reflecting a note of caution in a week marked by a sharp rebound in risk assets fueled by progress in trade talks and economic resilience. Lurking in the background is the worry that stocks get so extended that they’re vulnerable to surprises. European equity futures were slightly lower.

“It’s very normal for a market to take a bit of a breather,” said Rashmi Garg, senior portfolio manager for AL Dhabi Capital, speaking on Bloomberg Television. Deals for US chipmakers to supply Saudi Arabia, combined with positive corporate results is broadly supportive of the rally. “With the earnings and US-China trade deal as well as the recent spate of announcements on deals we’ve seen there is some confidence that has come back,” she said.

Still, the nascent US-China trade truce, a UK pact and high-profile Gulf deals have been reassuring investors. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% overnight, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.5%, helped along by an advance for Nvidia Corp that wiped 2025 losses for the chipmaker.

An index of the dollar fell Thursday, retracing a Wednesday rally, as the greenback weakened against most Group of 10 currencies. The yen firmed to around 146 per dollar. The Australian dollar rallied on stronger-than-expected jobs data.

In further signs of thawing trade tensions, China on Wednesday suspended curbs on exports of rare earths and other goods and technologies for military use. The move followed an agreement by the Asian nation and the US to temporarily lower tariffs levied against each other’s products and will last for 90 days, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Weakness in Chinese equities Thursday moderated a rally earlier in the week that Richard Tang, China strategist at Julius Baer, attributed to the fact improving ties between Washington and Beijing are now reflected in share prices.

“We believe the market has priced in a degree of de-escalation in US-China trade tensions,” he said. “We expect the Chinese market may take longer from its current level to reach or exceed its high in March.

Traders will be watching for further moves in the won after a report that the US and South Korean governments discussed currency policies this month. The won extended gains on Thursday while neighboring currencies, including the Japanese yen, also rose.

In corporate news, Starbucks Corp. has contacted private equity firms, technology companies and others as it considers options for its China business, including a possible stake sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Elsewhere, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries has obtained a dual-currency borrowing of $2.9 billion-equivalent, according to people familiar with the matter, the largest offshore Indian loan in over a year.

Interest-Rate Bets

Selling in US government debt across the curve on Wednesday sent the 10-year yield to around the highest in a month, as Federal Reserve rate-cut bets receded. Yields were steady during Asian trading on Thursday.

Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said that it’s important for central bankers not to respond to day-to-day volatility in equities and economic policy pronouncements, noting that economic data remain steady for now. Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said tariffs and related uncertainty could slow growth and boost inflation this year, but monetary policy is well positioned to respond as needed.

“Fed Vice Chair Jefferson’s speech today leans a little dovish after a run of more hawkish commentary from Fed officials, signaling that the Fed leadership is (sensibly) wary of calling the all-clear on downside risk even after US-China de-escalation,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore.

The modest advance for US stocks on Wednesday covered up a broadly down day for most sectors. Big tech was the key exception, alongside a mix of individual names. Boeing Co. rallied on its largest-ever deal after Qatar Airways placed an order for long-range jets during a visit to Doha by Donald Trump.

Gold climbed after falling 2.3% to a one-month low in its previous session. Oil dropped for a second day after a government report showed US crude inventories rose the most in two months.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 2:31 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1191

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 146.12 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2099 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $102,561.79

Ether fell 0.6% to $2,585.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.54%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 1.480%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.54%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.6% to $61.52 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.2% to $3,137.97 an ounce

