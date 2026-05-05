Stocks Rise and Oil Falls as US-Iran Truce Holds: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Relative calm returned to global markets, with stocks rising and oil falling as signs that a US-Iran ceasefire is still in place reduced fears about a full-scale war that could hamper the economic outlook.

The bounce in equities drove the S&P 500 toward fresh all-time highs as Washington played down the prospect of an active conflict with Tehran a day after an escalation of hostilities over the Strait of Hormuz. While crude prices remained elevated in the face of a blockade of the key energy chokepoint, Brent dropped to around $111.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the truce that began just under a month ago is still holding. Meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted talks were “making progress,” but the US and the United Arab Emirates “should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire.”

The developments came a day after the US and Iran exchanged fire in a flare-up of violence that also drew in the UAE, prompting calls for renewed strikes and casting doubt on the fate of a four-week ceasefire.

“Our base-case for markets and the economy has been that there will be a near-term resolution between the US and Iran, allowing for energy prices to fall after the Strait of Hormuz is reopened,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. has held exploratory discussions about using Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. to produce the main processors for its devices in the US, a move that would offer a secondary option beyond longtime partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Meta Platforms Inc. is working on a financing package for a data center in El Paso, Texas, that could total roughly $13 billion, underscoring Big Tech’s growing reliance on debt to bankroll the infrastructure behind the AI boom. Pinterest Inc. reported first-quarter sales that topped analyst estimates, and gave an outlook for revenue in the current period that was higher than anticipated. Pfizer Inc. reported first quarter sales that beat estimates as demand for older blockbusters helped to offset a decline in revenues from Covid products. Coinbase Global Inc. will cut around 14% of its workforce, citing a need to manage costs in volatile markets and technological advances in artificial intelligence. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 9:47 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1698 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3551 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 157.78 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2% to $81,520.57 Ether rose 1.9% to $2,393.58 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.43% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.08% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 12 basis points to 5.08% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4% to $102.19 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.2% to $4,576.28 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.