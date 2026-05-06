Stocks Rise and Oil Falls as Iran Deal Hopes Mount: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks climbed around the world, joining gains in bonds as oil retreated on hopes the US and Iran are nearing a deal to end a war that has jolted markets and clouded the economic outlook.

Stronger risk appetite drove a measure of global shares toward all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose about 1%, also buoyed by solid corporate earnings and signs of economic resilience. US crude fell below $100, easing inflation expectations. Treasury yields slipped as bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike receded. The dollar also dropped, hovering near pre-war levels.

Iran is evaluating a US proposal to end the conflict, according to a person familiar with the matter. Washington’s memorandum of understanding will, if Tehran accepts it, lead to a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the blockade on ports, the person said.

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President Donald Trump said the war has “a very good chance of ending” and it’s “possible” that happens before his trip to China next week, according to an interview with PBS News Hour.

“We remain on the path towards de-escalation,” said Michael Brown at Pepperstone. “While that path is clearly a rough one, so long as we remain on it, and the direction of travel remains a more optimistic one, then risk appetite should remain underpinned.”

China’s top diplomat called for the swift reopening of Hormuz in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, signaling Beijing’s urgency to resolve an energy crisis just days before President Xi Jinping meets with Trump.

Investors also parsed the latest economic data ahead of Friday’s jobs report. US companies boosted payrolls in April by the most in over a year, the latest evidence of stabilization in the labor market.

Fed Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said there’s much uncertainty over the future path for the economy and monetary policy, but he sees risks rising more for inflation than for employment.

Meantime, the Treasury signaled it’s comfortable issuing the shortest-dated debt to meet escalating government borrowing needs. It anticipates keeping nominal note and bond sale sizes unchanged “for at least the next several quarters.”

Elsewhere, sharp moves in the Japanese yen that sent the currency higher are renewing speculation the country is intervening in the market. Japan’s markets were shut for a holiday on Wednesday, but analysts said the currency’s jump wasn’t due to thin liquidity.

Corporate Highlights:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the leading challenger to Nvidia Corp. in AI computing chips, surged after a flood of data center spending bolstered its sales forecast. Nvidia bought $500 million worth of rights for shares in the fiber-optic cable maker Corning Inc. as part of a broader partnership between the two companies aimed at expanding artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Super Micro Computer Inc. jumped after the company reported improved margins and gave a profit forecast that suggested it’s controlling the costs of getting powerful AI servers into customers’ hands. Walt Disney Co. posted stronger results than Wall Street expected thanks to improved profitability at its streaming business, new Avatar and Zootopia movies, and guests spending more at the company’s resorts and on cruises. Uber Technologies Inc. provided a better-than-expected forecast for bookings, signaling that robust demand from US commuters and travelers will offset impact from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. What Bloomberg strategists say…

“A positive feedback loop fueled by AI earnings optimism and falling volatility will reinforce flows to sustain the S&P 500 rally. If geopolitical worries ebb further, support is likely to shift from single-stock acceleration to volatility compression.”

—Michael Ball, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 12:06 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 2.2% The MSCI World Index rose 1.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5% The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1751 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3591 The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 156.48 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $81,713.31 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,359.54 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.35% Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 4.94% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6.7% to $95.46 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.8% to $4,683.13 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.