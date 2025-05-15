Stocks Rise as Fed Bets Sink US Yields; Meta Falls: Markets Wrap

9 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders drove stocks higher as bond yields sank after the latest economic data spurred bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at least twice this year to prevent a recession.

Equities erased losses, with S&P 500 up for a fourth straight day. Despite the bounce, caution still lurked in the background after a furious rally spurred worries about an overheated market, with the pendulum swinging in favor of defensive dividend-payers that had underperformed in the past month. Conversely, most big techs fell. Meta Platforms Inc. slipped on a news report the Facebook parent was delaying the rollout of its flagship AI model. Shorter maturities led gains in Treasuries.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Prices paid to US producers unexpectedly declined by the most in five years suggesting companies are absorbing some of the hit from higher tariffs. Growth in retail sales decelerated notably. Factory production declined for the first time in six months while New York state manufacturing contracted again. And confidence among homebuilders slumped.

“If you are in the stagflation camp, these data aren’t confirming your thesis,” said Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group. “While growth is slowing, disinflation remains intact.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 lost 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%. Cisco Systems Inc. surged on a solid forecast. Walmart Inc. pared most of a slide driven by concerns it would start raising some prices. UnitedHealth Group Inc. plummeted on a report it was under criminal investigation for possible Medicare fraud.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell nine basis points to 4.45%. Long maturities were earlier whipsawed by large trades that briefly pushed the 30-year yield to nearly 5%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index lost 0.2%.

Oil slumped as Donald Trump said the US and Iran are getting closer to a deal regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

Read: Powell Signals 2020 Fed Framework Language on Chopping Block

Stocks are now trading like last month’s rout never happened. The S&P 500 is roughly 4% away from an all-time high, while the Nasdaq 100 swung from a bear market back into a bull market. The advance is building as economic tensions between the US and China ease and the White House appears to be softening its approach to trade negotiations.

“I don’t want to get too excited, but we may actually be able to focus on company fundamentals for a while this summer,” said Lamar Villere, portfolio Manager at Villere & Co. “If you’d told me a month ago that stocks would be up year-to-date when my kids finished their exams, I’d have called you a liar.”

Still, there’s little clarity over how the existing levies might impact the US economy or the trajectory the global trade war will take in coming months.

Fed Governor Michael Barr said the economy is on solid ground, but warned tariff-related supply-chain disruptions could lead to lower growth and higher inflation.

Recession remains a possibility as tariff fallout continues to buffet global economies, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon. In a separate Bloomberg Television interview, Apollo Global Management Inc. President Jim Zelter described the Trump administration’s recent tariff pause and de-escalation with China as a “macro political pivot.”

“You would have been saying recession went from 30% to 70% or 80%, now it is probably below 50%,” he said.

Wells Fargo Investment Institute sees economic growth, clarity around Trump’s tariffs and continued earnings growth driving further stock-market gains through the rest of this year and next.

Strategists at the firm published new S&P 500 forecast for 2026, expecting US equity benchmark to climb to between 6,400 and 6,600 by year’s end. WFII’s new 2025 year-end target for gauge is range of 5,900 to 6,100.

“Our constructive equity outlook is not an all clear for the riskiest areas of the markets,” the team wrote, emphasizing preference from US large- and mid-cap companies.

Equity gains will likely get harder from these elevated levels, so the relatively low cost of volatility hedges on offer right now hands investors an opportunity to build a defense against summer volatility.

“While we continue to expect a range of trade agreements to be reached to sustain the tariff rate at roughly the level during the pause period, ongoing uncertainty could trigger further bouts of market volatility,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Meantime, tax-bill discussions in Congress show the US “appears unwilling” to rein in its fiscal deficit, while foreigners are less inclined to finance it, creating a “major problem” for the dollar and the bond market, said George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank’s global head of currency strategy.

“Running a wider fiscal deficit requires foreigners to buy an ever-expanding amount of US Treasuries and an ongoing rise of America’s foreign liabilities,” he wrote. “This we believe is no longer sustainable.”

The dollar’s descent is elevating the price of hedging currency trades around the world, breaking up a long-standing market conviction that costs tend to come down when the greenback weakens.

The correlation between the dollar and a widely-watched gauge of volatility in Group-of-10 currencies fell to the lowest level in seven years this week. For most of the past 15 years that correlation was positive.

Corporate Highlights:

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. reached a $2.4 billion deal to acquire Foot Locker Inc., combining two retailers troubled by President Donald Trump’s tariff wars.

President Donald Trump said he’s asked Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook to stop building plants in India to make devices for the US, pushing the iPhone maker to add domestic production as it pivots away from China.

CVS Health Corp. is trying to buy stores and patient data from Rite Aid Corp., the beleaguered pharmacy chain that is going out of business after filing for bankruptcy a second time earlier this month.

CoreWeave Inc. has secured a deal worth as much as $4 billion to provide additional cloud computing capacity to artificial intelligence leader OpenAI, expanding a tie-up between the two firms.

Deere & Co.’s earnings beat the highest of analyst estimates, even as the world’s largest farm machinery maker trimmed its profit outlook for the year.

Phillips 66, which is under pressure from Elliott Investment Management to streamline its business, agreed to sell a stake in its German and Austrian fuel station unit for about $1.6 billion.

Carvana Co. Chief Executive Officer Ernest Garcia III filed to sell shares worth $192 million as the used-car retailer’s stock surged, by far his largest cash-out since the company’s initial public offering.

Hackers had near-constant access to some of Coinbase Global Inc.’s most-valuable customer data since January, according to a person familiar with the incident who asked not to be named discussing company matters.

BlackRock Inc.’s executive pay proposal won preliminary approval from shareholders at its annual meeting, overcoming criticism from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. that it has been slow to respond to questions about its pay practices.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s quarterly revenue grew a disappointing 7%, reflecting a persistent Chinese consumer malaise that may dog the online commerce leader’s big pivot toward AI.

Shein Group Ltd. lowered US retail prices this week after the Trump administration temporarily cut duties on Chinese imports, as the online fashion retailer moves to win back consumers scared away by recent tariff-induced price hikes.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 3:34 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.4%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.1183

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3303

The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 145.60 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $102,963.67

Ether fell 2.7% to $2,530.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 2.62%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1% to $61.82 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.6% to $3,227.77 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.