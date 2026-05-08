Stocks Rise as Jobs Remain Strong in Wake of War: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Signs of labor-market strength drove stocks higher, bolstering speculation that the world’s largest economy remains resilient in the face of an energy shock triggered by the Iran war.

Equities rose in in early New York trading, with the S&P 500 on pace for its sixth straight week of gains — the longest advance since October 2024. Oil fluctuated, but headed toward a deep weekly loss as President Donald Trump said a monthlong ceasefire remains in effect despite renewed US clashes with Iranian forces. Bond yields and the dollar edged lower.

While geopolitical developments remained the key driver for markets, investors kept a close eye on the latest economic data to assess the impacts of the war.

US employers added to payrolls for a second month in April, marking the first back-to-back advance in nearly a year. Nonfarm payrolls rose 115,000 last month after a surge in March. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for a 65,000 increase. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.3%.

“The economy is so much better than what the doom crew has been saying,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “There are a lot of headwinds – higher oil prices, sticky inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates – and yet the labor market is adding jobs.”

The equity market has been running to new highs and for those who are scratching their heads given all of the geopolitical uncertainty, Zaccarelli says the short answer is: Stock prices follow earnings and – at least for now – earnings are growing too quickly for the market to ignore.

Even with signs of life in the labor market, the Federal Reserve is likely to remain on hold when it comes to interest rates for the near-term to allow the inflationary and oil price spike to play itself out, according to Chris Kampitsis at Barnum Financial Group.

“Not the job print that makes cutting more likely,” said Lindsay Rosner at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “The Fed will shift its focus to containing upside inflation risks now that the labor market appears back on track. Strong data and inflation have likely put paid to any easing in the foreseeable future, though this could change depending on how energy prices and the situation in the Middle East develop.”

Iran has still given no indication whether it will accept Trump’s plan, which proposes Tehran reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz and the US ends a blockade on ports. The market’s focus remains on the waterway, which has been effectively closed since the war began. That’s triggered an unprecedented supply shock, with flows of crude choked off and wells across the region shut in.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. is investing as much as $2.1 billion in the data-center developer IREN Ltd. as part of a broader partnership between the two companies aimed at accelerating the construction of artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Cloudflare Inc. tumbled after the company said it would slash jobs and gave a forecast for revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations. Coinbase Global Inc. said trading services had resumed after a significant outage left customers unable to transact on its platform for almost seven hours on Friday. Block Inc. offered a sunnier outlook for profits and growth after orchestrating a severe round of job cuts related to AI that executives said were painful but necessary to improve performance. Airbnb Inc. boosted its annual forecast on robust bookings in the major markets in the Americas, while it posted a big jump in spending as part of an effort to diversify the business. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 9 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1774 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3614 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 156.66 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $80,018.95 Ether fell 0.2% to $2,283.95 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.37% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.88% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $95.30 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,721.62 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.