Stocks Slump as Chip Selloff Worsens, Oil Drops: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Stocks tumbled as mounting doubts over returns from billions of dollars of artificial-intelligence spending triggered another selloff in chipmakers from Wall Street to Asia. Bonds gained as oil retreated.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific equity gauge dropped as much as 3.6% to the lowest level since May, putting it on track for a technical correction. South Korea’s Kospi Index led regional losses, tumbling 10% as the chip rout deepened. SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. both slid more than 11% amid concerns over circular funding and rising competition from China.

The Asian losses followed a selloff in chipmakers on Wall Street, which sent a gauge of semiconductors down for a third day. Technology stocks were the main losers across the region, sending benchmarks in Japan and Taiwan down more than 3%. Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.5%, pointing to further weakness in technology companies.

“Greed has turned into fear for AI-related semiconductor stocks,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “Investors are now interpreting every piece of news negatively and using it as an excuse to sell, rather than critically analyzing the true fundamental impact.”

Elsewhere, Brent extended Monday’s biggest decline in more than three months, falling another 1.4% to about $87.10 a barrel, as the US paused daily strikes against Iran and President Donald Trump said there’s a “good chance” of an Iran deal. Treasuries gained for a second day as inflation fears eased. The US 10-year note yield declined two basis points to 4.63%.

The selloff in chip stocks has raised the stakes ahead of a packed week of risk events, including policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, as well as earnings from megacap tech companies. Markets are looking for evidence that the biggest spenders on AI can justify the billions of dollars they have poured into the technology.

“This is a week with more than its fair share of potential surprises, good and bad,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Geopolitics and oil prices may be the biggest wild cards, but a bullish response to strong Magnificent Seven earnings isn’t a given, especially if AI spending levels continue to raise eyebrows.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

As the end of July approaches, there is a whiff of pure panic selling across Asian stocks as investors clamor to lock in what gains they can, or minimize losses. And that is ahead of August, which has been on average the worst month for MSCI Asia Pacific Index over the past two decades.

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

The chip sector losses point to deepening concerns over crowded equity positioning and rising corporate debt levels as the AI buildout progresses. Nvidia Corp.’s fresh round of deals worth more than $750 billion has triggered worries over artificially inflated demand for AI.

A report from The Information that a Chinese state-backed company has begun mass producing immersion deep ultraviolet lithography machines has been another new cause of concern. Shares of Japanese chip-equipment makers including Nikon Corp. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. both slid more than 9%.

“Investors are clearly not yet ready to brush aside concerns over the AI sector,” said Hebe Chen, a senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime. “The latest selloff in chipmakers shows that doubts over spending, returns and valuations are still deepening rather than fading.”

AI spending is under intense scrutiny after Alphabet Inc.’s decision last week to raise its capital spending forecast to as much as $205 billion this year reignited concerns over fiscal discipline in the race to dominate the technology.

Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are among the megacaps reporting this week, while SK Hynix and Samsung will kick off earnings in Asia.

“The bar is just extremely high right now,” said Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “Beating estimates doesn’t guarantee a pop anymore. We’ve seen that repeatedly over the past few weeks. So part of what we’re seeing today is probably traders trimming ahead of results rather than waiting to find out.”

Elsewhere, the policy announcement by the Fed on Wednesday is in focus. Traders continued to see a roughly one-in-three chance of a rate hike.

Citadel Securities expects the Fed to raise rates this week — a surprise move strengthening Chairman Kevin Warsh’s credibility in the battle with inflation. A quarter-point increase on Wednesday would reinforce Warsh’s repeated pledge to restore price stability while showing policymakers no longer rely on signaling every policy move well in advance, Frank Flight, the firm’s head of macro strategy, wrote in a note.

“The market may once again be underestimating the extent of the hawkish shift at the Fed,” Flight said. A hike this week “would emphatically end the forward guidance era” while underscoring the Fed’s independence, he said.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 12:54 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 4.1% Japan’s Topix fell 2.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite fell 1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1375 The Japanese yen was little changed at 163.76 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7682 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.5% to $63,267.15 Ether fell 3.3% to $1,880.48 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.63% Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.770% Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.98% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $81.50 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,049.97 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Mark Cranfield and Elaine Lai.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.