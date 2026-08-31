Suspect in Swiss Rave Shooting That Left One Dead Arrested by Aargau Police

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(Bloomberg) — Swiss authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting at a music rave in the town of Aarau, according to a statement by the cantonal police of Aargau.

A 43-year old man was arrested in connection with the shooting at the techno music party which left a young Italian woman dead and another five injured, it said.

The suspect was arrested early Monday at 1 a.m. local time and an investigation is now under way as to the motives and background to the crime, the statement reads. At this time, authorities are working under the assumption that it was only one shooter.

The crime made headlines globally and marked another episode when Switzerland made the news for the wrong reasons after the devastating New Year’s Eve bar fire in the ski town of Crans-Montana that killed 41.

Aargau’s police said it’s also looking into various theories about the nature of the crime from terrorism to gang violence.

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