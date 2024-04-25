Swedish Crown Princess Victoria starts officer training

1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria will start a special officer training later this year to deepen her military training, the Royal Court said on Thursday.

The training is part of preparations for her future role as head of state, the court said in a statement.

“The Crown Princess will during autumn 2024 begin special officer training to acquire a deeper understanding of tactics, military science and military strategy,” it said, adding that the training includes both theory and practice.

Sweden joined western military alliance NATO in March, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy.