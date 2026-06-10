Former parliamentarian, sociologist and UN Special Rapporteur: Jean Ziegler has died at the age of 92 after suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

“Committed, combative and tireless in the fight for a better world” is how Swiss public broadcaster SRF begins its obituary of the former Social Democratic Party parliamentarian. “A revolutionary in a tailored suit,” headlines the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), while the Tages-Anzeiger writes: “There were no more entertaining conversations than those with Jean Ziegler.”

Born Hans Ziegler in Thun in 1934 into a middle-class family, Ziegler befriended Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir while studying in Paris. The experience marked a break with his previous life, and from then on he adopted the French first name Jean.

With only a brief interruption, Ziegler served for 30 years in the House of Representatives for the left-wing Social Democratic Party. Alongside his political career, he wrote books – “veritable pamphlets”, as SRF describes them – that became international bestsellers. In 2000, Ziegler became a UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food, travelling extensively around the world. He was also criticised for his closeness to dictators such as Muammar Gaddafi and Fidel Castro.

Even in old age, Ziegler remained active, giving lectures, publishing books and appearing regularly in the media. “If you are lucky enough to be Swiss, white, intelligent and educated, then you must fight to destroy the cannibalistic world order and ensure that everyone can at least live materially in this world,” he once said on SRF’s “Schawinski” programme.