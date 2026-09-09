Despite repeated claims to the contrary, a fixed price was never negotiated with the United States for the purchase of F-35 fighter jets for the Swiss Armed Forces. This is the conclusion of a report by a House of Representatives control committee. The revelation has sparked angry reactions from both the right and the left.

“It is now officially confirmed,” writes the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ). “Those in charge have, at least in part, scuppered the most expensive arms deal in Swiss history.” The Zurich-based newspaper points out that, after the defence ministry announced in 2021 that it had opted to purchase US F-35s – choosing them over aircraft such as the French Rafale – it soon became apparent that costs could turn out to be higher than anticipated, even exceeding the CHF6 billion ($7.42 billion) credit approved by voters in a 2020 referendum. Since then, the alleged “fixed price” has been mentioned at every press conference on the matter, but the term does not appear in any binding document signed with Washington.

The report criticises former Defence Minister Viola Amherd as well as the former head of the Air2030 project, Darko Savic. Both left their respective posts in spring 2025, before the extent of the cost overruns became clear.

Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster RTS, Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian Jean-Luc Addor expressed outrage at “the lie” and demanded that those responsible be held to account. Social Democratic Party Senator Carlo Sommaruga described the situation as a “total fiasco” and called for the purchase of the jets to be halted entirely. Radical-Liberal Party parliamentarian Simone de Montmollin spoke of “naivety” and “amateurism”, noting that parliament will need to investigate the matter further and obtain clear information.