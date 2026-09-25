Does Zurich’s financial centre need a wake-up call? With Cembra Bank moving to Baden, and Vontobel departing to Zug, there are questions about Zurich’s pull as a business location.

A second bank is leaving Switzerland’s financial hub – is this a “wake-up call” for Zurich? After Vontobel’s departure from Zurich for Zug last month, Cembra’s announcement that it will move all its employees to Baden has sparked a debate about Zurich’s attractiveness as a business location.

Cembra says the planned move to Baden in canton Aargau is due to the changing world of work and the company’s “long-term location and space planning”. “Today’s premises were designed for different needs, and the design options are limited,” the bank’s head of communications Nicole Bänninger told the Tages-Anzeiger. The company examined various properties, including in Zurich – but Baden best met its needs. The new office offers “modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art building technology, and energy-efficient operation”, Bänninger said.

When Vontobel announced its move to Zug last month, the city of Zurich said it did not expect an exodus of financial companies. However, Christian Bretscher from the Zurich Banking Association views the two relocations as a “wake-up call”, emphasising that Zurich’s financial centre is already economically larger than the canton for which it is named. Nevertheless, the relocations should be an opportunity for the city and canton to “critically examine their location policies”, Bretscher told Tamedia newspapers.

Building restrictions in Zurich make it difficult to convert buildings for specific uses within a reasonable timeframe. It is also well known that Zurich is “highly unattractive” for companies from a tax perspective, Bretscher added.

Both Vontobel and Cembra declined to comment on whether tax considerations played a role in their decisions to move. However, Zurich’s corporate tax revenue has risen by more than 25% in the last five years. The effective corporate tax burden is 19.6% in Zurich, but only around 15% in Baden – a tax cut in canton Zurich was rejected by voters in May 2025.

According to reports in Tamedia newspapers, Cembra paid some CHF45 million ($54 million) in taxes in 2025, a considerable portion of which went to the city and canton of Zurich.