Switzerland Today – vote edition

Although polls ahead of Sunday’s vote had already pointed to a clear rejection of the neutrality initiative, members of the campaign against the proposal were still pleased with the result.

Swiss voters want no major overhaul of the country’s neutrality policy: the proposal to enshrine a stricter definition in the constitution was clearly rejected at the ballot box.

The neutrality initiative was rejected by around 70% of voters. It also failed to win a majority in any canton.

For members of the committee opposing the initiative, the result avoided a situation in which Switzerland would have “isolated itself internationally and massively weakened its own security”.

For the Swiss People’s Party, the only major party to support the proposal, the result raises questions about how Switzerland will communicate its interpretation of neutrality internationally. “We will have a lot of explaining to do in future,” says Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian Monika Rüegger.

The result will be watched beyond Switzerland’s borders. Norbert Lins, chair of a European Parliament delegation handling relations with Switzerland, welcomed the rejection, saying it would avoid “additional obstacles to our foreign and security policy cooperation”.

Opponents of the initiative argued during the campaign that the current interpretation of neutrality gives Switzerland greater flexibility in its foreign policy, including the ability to cooperate within international security frameworks and adopt international sanctions.

Radical-Liberal Party parliamentarian Heinz Theiler said the result shows that Swiss voters have “clearly stated that they want neutrality as we have practised it for 200 years”.

And with voting barely over, politicians are already looking ahead. Theiler says the result also underlines the need for a strong Swiss army and domestic arms industry, pointing to the upcoming vote on a reform of the War Materiel Act at the end of November.