The Senate today began the eagerly awaited debate on the package of agreements with the European Union, known as the Bilaterals III. The debate will continue for three days, and five of the seven federal councillors will address the Senate.

The package comprises a first part on the stabilisation and updating of existing agreements. Among the topics covered are air and land transport, trade in foodstuffs and the free movement of persons. The second part aims to expand relations between Bern and Brussels, with new agreements in the fields of healthcare, food safety and electricity. The latter agreement will not be discussed during the current session, as the committee debate has not yet been concluded.

The package also contains accompanying measures at national level and four commitment credits: two relate to cohesion, one to migration and one to Switzerland’s participation in the Erasmus+ programme in 2027.

The right-wing Swiss People’s Party is fundamentally opposed to the entire package. The other parties, as well as the social partners and business associations, support it in principle but subject to certain conditions.

Several points are particularly contentious. First, wage protection across the country. The left and the trade unions may reconsider their support if they feel that jobs are not sufficiently protected. Second, there remains uncertainty over the type of referendum to be put to the people. Will it be an optional referendum, requiring only a simple majority of the electorate, or – as the Swiss People’s Party hopes – a mandatory referendum requiring a double majority of the electorate and the cantons?

Translated from Italian, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/ts