A Swiss woman and an Austrian woman who were kidnapped in Niger have been freed after spending over 18 months in captivity. According to local Libyan news reports, both women have arrived in Benghazi, Libya.

The 69-year-old Swiss woman was living in the Nigerien city of Agadez at the time of her capture, together with her husband, who is a Libyan national.

In a video broadcast by the Libyan TV station, al-Masar, the two women appeared exhausted. Sitting beneath a portrait of the military commander Khalifa Haftar, they thanked those responsible for securing their release in French.

“My name is Claudia A. I am Swiss. I am 69 years old. I was taken hostage a year and six months ago. Now I am glad to be free, and I thank Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his son, General Saddam Haftar, for everything they did to secure my release,” she said.

The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed the release of the hostages, posting on the social media platform X, “The Swiss national who was kidnapped in Niger in April 2025 has been released! She is currently on her way back to Switzerland. Thank you to all our partners, both in Switzerland and abroad, who have worked tirelessly from the outset to secure her release”. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis also posted on X saying “I feel relieved and happy.”