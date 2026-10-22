Swiss drone defence: ‘We’re flying partly blind’

Switzerland needs to take the threat from drones more seriously, according to security expert Ivo Capaul. Keystone/DPA/Moritz Frankenberg

A drone suddenly appears over an airfield or nuclear power plant. Is it the mistake of a hobbyist or an act of espionage? According to security expert Ivo Capaul, Switzerland lacks a clear picture of the threat.

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Swiss public broadcaster SRF: Is the danger posed by drones in Switzerland being underestimated?

Ivo Capaul: Generally speaking, yes. In Switzerland, we have lost some sense of the current threat situation. We certainly need to take this issue seriously and address it.

SRF: How serious is the problem? How often do potentially dangerous drones fly over critical infrastructure, for example?

I.C.: In a sense, we’re flying blind. There is no national, centralised record of drone sightings. Although the army records incidents, it is not always clear what is behind the figures.

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According to the army, around 80% of cases involve misidentifications or drones operated by harmless hobbyists. In 20% of cases, it could be a hybrid attack by a state.

Ivo Capaul, security expert Ivo Capaul is a researcher in the Defence Policy and Armaments Team at the Centre for Security Studies (CSS) at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

SRF: How difficult is it to distinguish between a harmless drone and a hostile one?

I.C.: It’s not that simple. These days a commercial drone effectively has a virtual number plate and is registered. A sensor can identify it. But a malicious actor can assemble a drone themselves using off-the-shelf parts or tamper with the control system. This makes identification difficult and requires sophisticated radar sensors.

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SRF: What would be the most important steps to take to get out of this “blind flight” situation?

I.C.: It is important to install sensors at critical infrastructure sites so that we can detect what is happening in the sky. Furthermore, there needs to be a reporting obligation for operators of critical infrastructure, similar to that for cyber-attacks.

They must report any drones they spot. This is the only way we can obtain a picture of the national situation on which we can take action.

SRF: What are the main aims of state actors that carry out drone flights over critical infrastructure?

I.C.: Often people think it’s all about sabotage: a drone loaded with explosives that flies into a target. But in the context of hybrid operations a drone can pursue a wide variety of objectives: espionage, testing a facility’s security measures, delegitimising the security authorities or sowing uncertainty among the public. The spectrum is very broad.

SRF: Who is operating these drones?

I.C.: Attribution is very difficult and time-consuming. The case at Leipzig Airport, where Germany clearly identified Russia as the perpetrator, is an exception. In most cases, it cannot be conclusively proven whether a state actor is behind it, or which one.

SRF: The war in Ukraine shows just how rapidly drone technology is developing. Is it possible to protect yourself effectively?

I.C.: There is no such thing as absolute security, nor will there ever be. It would be illusory to believe that every sensitive site in Switzerland could be protected by a defence system. That is why we must prioritise. Where is the threat greatest?

We must also strengthen our own defences, for example through structural measures. A protective net can shield critical infrastructure from espionage or sabotage. Resilience is also important, such as the ability to resume normal operations quickly following an attack.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/sb

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