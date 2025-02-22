The Week in Switzerland

The big story in Europe this week was the speech by US Vice President JD Vance in Munich last Friday accusing European leaders of censoring free speech and failing to control immigration.

This drew a sharp rebuke from Germany’s defence minister, but Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, didn’t join the indignant reactions of many other European heads of state and government.

In an interview with newspaper Le Temps the next day, Keller-Sutter said Vance’s speech was “liberal, in a certain sense very Swiss” when he emphasised the need to listen to the people. “He spoke about values which need to be defended and which we share, such as freedom and the ability to express oneself. It was a plea for direct democracy,” she added.

This assessment sparked considerable debate in Switzerland, with criticism coming from former government minister Pascal Couchepin, the Centre Party and the Green Party, among others. Expressing such appreciation for Vance’s speech was “not worthy of Switzerland”, said the Greens.

On Wednesday, Keller-Sutter qualified her comments. “I was only talking about one aspect of Vance’s statements,” she told Swiss public television, RTS. She said she was referring to the statements about listening to the population and guaranteeing freedom of expression. “I didn’t talk about the rest. It’s not up to me to comment or evaluate Vance’s statements about the US or Europe.”