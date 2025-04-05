The Week in Switzerland

Switzerland was near the top of the list of countries most taxed by President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced a round of import tariffs on various countries. Switzerland is among the hardest hit.

Swiss products imported into the US will now face a tariff of 31% – higher than the European Union’s 20%, but slightly below China’s 34%. These new tariffs come into effect on April 5 and 9.

This steep rate doesn’t come as a total surprise. Switzerland was already on the so-called “Dirty 15” list – countries whose exports to the US significantly exceed their imports. The 31% figure stems from a simple formula: dividing the bilateral trade deficit by the value of imports from that country. “Taking the examples of Japan, the EU, Switzerland and Vietnam, we confirmed that the figure results from this calculation,” reported Le Monde.

As the seventh-largest investor in the US – and the leading one in new technologies – Switzerland had hoped for more lenient treatment. A delegation from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) even travelled to Washington recently to make the case. It appears their efforts were in vain.

Several key Swiss industries, such as watchmaking, chocolate and machinery, expect significant losses. The business federation Economiesuisse described the move as a “major blow” to Switzerland’s export sector. Swissmem, the umbrella body for the tech industry, called the tariffs a “severe blow”.

The Swiss government responded by saying it “takes note” of the decision. At a press conference on Thursday, it announced it would not take retaliatory measures for the time being and would instead pursue diplomatic dialogue.