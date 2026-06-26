Swiss AI simulator makes skiers more aerodynamic
A simulator developed by the University of Applied Sciences of Graubünden uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse the aerodynamic racing position of skiers and to help them to optimise their posture.
The ‘digital wind tunnel’ is intended to offer a cost-effective, safe and weather-independent alternative to expensive wind tunnel facilities, which are not usually available to young athletes, the Swuiss university said. The system would allow athletes to practise their posture all year round.
In a real wind tunnel, turbines generate the airflow. Sensors then measure the level of air resistance for different body positions. This makes it possible to determine which position causes the least drag for the athletes.
AI instead of wind
In the ‘digital wind tunnel’, athletes stand on skis in front of a green screen. A camera and AI capture and analyse their body posture. The system uses this data to determine how aerodynamic their position is. The athletes can see their position directly on a monitor and adjust it straight away.
A prototype of the device has been undergoing testing since the end of May as part of a study at the Davos Sports Gymnasium. Seventeen athletes are taking part in the study, which will run until October 2026. Project partners include the University of Applied Sciences of Graubünden, the University of Bern, the Davos Sports Gymnasium and Swiss-Ski.
According to the University of Applied Sciences of Graubünden, the long-term aim is to introduce the simulator as a standard tool at Swiss-Ski’s three national youth training centres in Brig, Davos and Engelberg.
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Translated from German, sub-edited by mga
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