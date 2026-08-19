Swiss army wants extra CHF970 million for air defence
The Swiss armed forces needs an additional CHF970 million to invest in air defences this year, the government has told parliament.
The government has announced the extra funding, which has been made possible by higher-than-expected tax revenues. It comes mainly from the proceeds of corporation tax levied on businesses.
The supplementary appropriation for the armed forces is intended to ensure that production capacity and delivery times for procurement are secured at a sufficiently early stage. These procurements will be decided as part of the 2026 Armed Forces dispatch.
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The funds are earmarked for short-range (CHF250 million) and medium-range (CHF650 million) surface-to-air defence. Some CHF60 million will be spent on a semi-permanent medium-range radar system and CHF10 million for defence against mini-drones.
Debates to begin in autumn
Parliament will debate the army budget this autumn and the supplementary credit this winter. The Federal Council will be able to make advance payments once decisions have been taken. These advance payments are intended to ensure that deliveries are made on time.
The government is also requesting an additional allocation of CHF100 million for the property programme. The aim is to enhance security at more than 60 military sites.
This involves improving fencing, CCTV, electronic access controls and security facilities. Funding will be provided within the current armasuisse budget.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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