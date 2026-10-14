Poll suggests Swiss voters reject three of four referendum proposals
Swiss voters are set to reject a proposed VAT hike to fund 13th pension payments and tax changes for married couples, according to a Leewas poll commissioned by 20 Minuten and Tamedia.
The outcome of an upcoming vote on amending the War Material Act remains uncertain.
The proposal to fund the 13th monthly pension payment through a higher value-added tax met with the strongest opposition. Some 60% of respondents were against it, with just 36% in favour.
A plan to amend taxation of married couples also failed to secure a majority, with 51% saying they intended to vote ‘no’ and 38% tending ‘yes’.
The survey showed that the only initiative to receive broad support was the one to restrict fireworks, with 68% in favour.
A proposal to revise the War Material Act is more finely balanced, with 47% against and 44% in favour. A striking feature was the gender divide. Men tended to support the proposal, while women tended to oppose it.
According to Leewa, the survey shows that public opinion is still in its early stages.
More
The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay for it
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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