Swiss political parties report CHF24.6m funding in 2025
Nine Swiss political parties have reported total income of CHF24.6 million for 2025, which is less than in the previous year.
The Socialist Democratic Party accounted for the largest share of this income. Reporting is governed by regulations on transparency in political funding.
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The figures published by the Swiss Federal Audit Office showed a CHF1 million reduction in party funding than in 2024, when the parties had reported total income of CHF25.6 million.
The Social Democrats reported the highest income of CHF7.9 million. The Radical Party reported funding of CHF4.8 million, the Swiss People’s Party CHF3.8 million and the Centre Party CHF2.7 million.
Among the four largest parties that make up the government, the Social Democrats and Swiss People’s Party reported lower income. The Radicals and Centre Party received more funding than in the previous year.
The Green Party reported CHF1.8 million and the Green Liberal Party CHF1.2 million. Three other parties reported income of less than CHF1 million. The Lega party has not yet disclosed its funding.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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