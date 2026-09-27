Voters in Lucerne approve tougher hooliganism measures

Votes: LU, hooliganism: initiative and counter-proposal approved Keystone-SDA

A vote was held today in Lucerne on two proposals aimed at reducing incidents of violence linked to FC Lucerne matches.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Votazioni: LU, hooliganismo, approvati iniziativa a controprogetto Original Read more: Votazioni: LU, hooliganismo, approvati iniziativa a controprogetto

The first proposal was the Centre Party’s initiative ‘Against Fan Violence’, which called for tougher measures, and second was the Lucerne cantonal parliament’s counter-proposal. Both texts were approved (the first with 52.8% and the second with 74.8%). In the subsidiary question, the people of Lucerne voted by 58.8% to favour the counter-proposal. Voter turnout was 48.7%.

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In contrast to the initiative, the counter-proposal drawn up by the legislature focuses more on prevention, dialogue, greater club responsibility and CCTV surveillance, whilst eschewing identity checks, which would require national coordination. The Centre Party had criticised this approach because, in its view, it merely enshrines current practice in law without introducing any real change. The Lucerne cantonal government and the other parties had countered by arguing that the initiative addresses only certain aspects, is not coordinated with efforts at national level and would therefore not be effective.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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