The fishermen on Lake Geneva are recording excellent catches. The popular perch have multiplied strongly. In most Swiss waters, however, it is too warm for aquatic life at the moment – or they have too little water.

On good days, a fisherman lands 100 kilos of perch from Lake Geneva at the moment. As recently as 2024, this popular edible fish has practically disappeared. According to the Tribune de Genève , this may be due to several factors, including the appearance of the quagga mussel, the warming of the lake, and the natural reproductive cycles of the species.

“The perch feed on the larvae of the quagga mussel. Last year, their stomachs were full of them,” says a fisherman. However, experts emphasise that good and bad years have always alternated in perch catches.

The catches are also good on Lake Murten this year, but not on Lake Neuchâtel. “We generally fish less perch than on Lake Geneva,” says the fisheries manager.

Meanwhile, fish in eastern Swiss waters are suffering from high water temperatures. Despite emergency measures, many have already died, especially in streams. “The fish and all other creatures in the water, such as crabs or mussels, have been doing badly for weeks,” says the head of the fisheries department in the canton of St. Gallen.

There are also low water levels in the reservoirs with the current level at 46%, according to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy. Experts therefore expect higher electricity prices in Switzerland in winter.