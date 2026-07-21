Dear Swiss Abroad

"Why should I be ashamed to show myself? He should be the one who should be ashamed of what he did to me."

The words of 18-year-old Paula resonate like a message of courage addressed to all victims of sexual assault. By testifying before the press, the young woman and her mother, who accuse a former politician of drugging and then sexually abusing them, want to give a face to those who suffer such violence.

However, their fight is far from over. The two women are now at risk of being deported from Switzerland. A situation that has provoked reactions in the political sphere.

Best regards