In Ticino, the resignation of the president of the cantonal government, Claudio Zali, has set off a political earthquake . A secret audio recording involving Zali has put an end to his decades-long career, leaving the public stunned.

Zali’s background brings added spice to the scandal: he served as a judge for 30 years. Now, he is under investigation for the alleged abuse of office. On top of this, an audio recording has been made public in which Zali allegedly calls for violence against a woman. Both elements raise questions about the credibility of the rule of law.

The 64-year-old Zali, who represents the right-wing Lega dei Ticinesi party, had only been in office since mid-April. As the Nau news portal notes, he has now even lost the support of media outlets close to the party. Despite the allegations against him, his departure will only take effect at the end of September. Zali wants to hand over to his successor properly – a move which has been divisive in a canton already rocked by protests against him.

The Lega has meanwhile taken note of the resignation, labelling it a “difficult decision to protect institutions and to calmly face investigations”. Zali has insisted on the presumption of innocence and says his statements were a purely private outburst of anger.

The cantonal government also took note of Zali’s decision on Wednesday, announcing that his successor will be Piero Marchesi, a national-level parliamentarian from the Ticino section of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party. The presidency of the cantonal government will be taken up with immediate effect by Social Democrat minister Marina Carobbio Guscetti.