Switzerland is still in the grips of one of the most severe periods of heat in recent history.

On Thursday, the thermometer reached 39.7°C in Basel-Binningen, equalling the all-time Swiss temperature record north of the Alps. According to MeteoSwiss, July 2026 is set to be the hottest month since records began in 1864. But beyond all the records, it is the consequences of the heatwave that are really causing concern.

In much of the country, the effects of drought are becoming increasingly visible. Some places have seen less than 20% of the usual precipitation levels for July. Soils are drying, the need for irrigation increases, and farmers are anxiously monitoring their crops. Several associations are already reporting harvest losses.

The situation is especially delicate in summer alpine pastures. Due to the lack of water and grass, some farmers have already had to bring herds down from the mountain before the end of the season – an unusual decision which means additional costs for farms concerned. In some cases, increased feed costs have even forced farmers to sell part of their livestock.

Specialists are not warning of food shortages in the short term. But for many farmers, drought is no longer an abstract threat; it is a direct influence on harvests, production and herd management. Summer 2026 is a striking reminder that temperature records have real consequences for parts of the Swiss agricultural sector.