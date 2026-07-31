Switzerland Today
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Record heat, fireworks bans, espionage risks and a state apology to churches: the Swiss news on Friday makes for a mixed bag. On the eve of the national holiday, drought is still the top worry, with consequences both for fields and for August 1 festivities.
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Switzerland is still in the grips of one of the most severe periods of heat in recent history.
On Thursday, the thermometer reached 39.7°C in Basel-Binningen, equalling the all-time Swiss temperature record north of the Alps. According to MeteoSwiss, July 2026 is set to be the hottest month since records began in 1864. But beyond all the records, it is the consequences of the heatwave that are really causing concern.
In much of the country, the effects of drought are becoming increasingly visible. Some places have seen less than 20% of the usual precipitation levels for July. Soils are drying, the need for irrigation increases, and farmers are anxiously monitoring their crops. Several associations are already reporting harvest losses.
The situation is especially delicate in summer alpine pastures. Due to the lack of water and grass, some farmers have already had to bring herds down from the mountain before the end of the season – an unusual decision which means additional costs for farms concerned. In some cases, increased feed costs have even forced farmers to sell part of their livestock.
Specialists are not warning of food shortages in the short term. But for many farmers, drought is no longer an abstract threat; it is a direct influence on harvests, production and herd management. Summer 2026 is a striking reminder that temperature records have real consequences for parts of the Swiss agricultural sector.
Swiss National Holiday, tomorrow, will not look quite as it usually does. In much of the country, traditional August 1 fireworks and bonfires have been cancelled or restricted due to the fire risk.
After several weeks of heat and drought, authorities fear a single stray spark could be enough to set off a wider blaze. This year’s celebrations of Switzerland’s birthday will thus be carried out in a rather more cautious manner than usual.
Restrictions have been announced across the country. Several cantons have banned the use of private fireworks and, in some cases, their sale. For fireworks firms, it’s a big hit: one specialist in French-speaking Switzerland had to cancel nearly 90 of the 220 shows planned this summer. A few large fireworks displays will go ahead, particularly if they can be set off from lakes by professionals, and under the supervision of fire brigades.
The risk of fire spreading is not the only problem facing fireworks. For several years, they have faced growing criticism. Opponents complain about noise pollution, fine particle emissions, as well as disturbances to pets and wild animals. Some municipalities have already turned to alternatives like light shows or musical shows.
With a national vote on regulating fireworks set for the coming months, thanks to a people’s initiative calling for restrictions on noisy bangers, the future of fireworks looks uncertain. In this context, this August 1 – marked by bans and drought – could well be a foretaste of the future for one of Switzerland’s most popular festive traditions.
Switzerland is getting more wary about China-built “connected” cars. According to an investigation by Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, the defence ministry has extended its measures against espionage by limiting the access of certain vehicles to sensitive infrastructure.
The restrictions especially concern strategic military sites such as the army’s electronic warfare centre in Zimmerwald, canton Bern. The decision comes at a time of growing data security concern. The Federal Intelligence Services (FIS) recently warned of the risks of connected cars, particularly those made in China. FIS director Serge Bavaud called the vehicles “smartphones on wheels” which can record large amounts of information about their users.
Especially worrying is data gathered by sensors, microphones, cameras and on-board navigation systems. Authorities fear some of this information could be accessible to Chinese intelligence services; Beijing requires national companies to cooperate when requested. The manufacturers reject these suspicions and say they comply with Swiss and European data protection rules.
The story illustrates a growing challenge for Western states. Long considered a mere means of transport, cars are slowly becoming connected objects, capable of collecting and transmitting large amounts of data. After debates about telecommunications networks or digital platforms, questions of sovereignty and security are now entering the automotive industry.
Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister has expressed regret over the controversy about priests and pastors being called up to military service. In a letter seen by RTS, Pfister admits that representatives of different faiths should have been consulted before the clerical exemption from military service was abolished.
The controversy dates back to a legal change which came into force in June. Since then, religious ministers are no longer exempt from military service, a modification adopted without prior consultation with churches. Nine pastors have since been called up to complete their remaining military service. Authorities had justified the change by citing the increasing secularisation of Swiss society and by the fact that not many people were directly affected.
However, Pfister’s apology does not mean a change of tack. The government is sticking by the abolition of this exception, while acknowledging the importance of the role played by religious leaders in times of crisis. For now, the government’s plead for forgiveness was received favourably by the churches and could help ease tensions. However, it does not end the larger debate on what role religion plays in an increasingly secular state.
Translated from French, sub-edited by Domhnall O’Sullivan
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