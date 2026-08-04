Have you ever listened to an AI voice and thought it sounded like a human – but not quite? In the canton of Schaffhausen, this voice now comes from the radio. The entire moderation of the new Radio Schaffhuuse is taken over by AI. Is this the future of radio?

Project manager Lara Gansser from Radio Schaffhuuse says in the SRF report that all news and contributions are written by people, who also determine the broadcast schedule. The editors voted to select the AI voice. Radio Schaffhuuse is a supplement to the Schaffhauser Bock newspaper and the online portal Schaffhausen 24, where the news comes from. In this way, content is to be played out on as many channels as possible and financed by advertising.

An expert from SRF does not believe that the AI radio voice will prevail. “It is quite possible that the standard will rise and we will see more of it,” he says. But he does not see a great demand. At the moment, AI moderation is still clearly recognisable as such. It sounds mechanical, a bit bumpy and has trouble with the correct pronunciation of community names and those of politicians.