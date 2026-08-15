The week in Switzerland

The Moon obscures the Sun on Wednesday, seen next to the cathedral in Bern.

The Swiss media had whet the public’s astronomic appetite all week – including where and how to watch the spectacle. Finally, at 7:23pm on Wednesday, the Moon began to move in front of the Sun in the northeastern corner of the country. Around an hour later, depending on the location, the Moon covered between 91% and 93% of the Sun.

“At the peak of the solar eclipse, applause broke out in many places across Switzerland,” SRF reported. This was certainly the case at the Rosengarten in Bern, where thousands of people – including me and my wife – raised a glass while peering through special eclipse glasses (we bought them weeks ago, but massive queues formed outside specialist shops on Tuesday).

If you thought an eclipse wouldn’t have any concrete consequences, you’d be wrong. “The sudden darkness is expected to reduce Switzerland’s solar power output by 240 megawatts – the equivalent of the electricity consumption of 15,000 electric vehicles,” Le Temps warned on Wednesday morning. “While the effect is substantial, it is both expected and temporary.”

Did you miss this week’s phenomenon? Write the next total solar eclipse in Switzerland into your diary: September 3, 2081.