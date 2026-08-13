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Rare solar eclipse draws skywatchers across Switzerland

On Wednesday evening, a rare celestial spectacle could also be observed from Switzerland. Numerous spectators watched the largest solar eclipse since 1999.

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I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

I manage Swissinfo’s social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.

At the height of the event, around 91–93% of the Sun was obscured by the Moon. Shortly afterwards, the Sun disappeared below the horizon.

A total solar eclipse was visible in parts of Iceland, Greenland, Spain and Portugal. Those who missed the spectacle will not have to wait too long. On August 2, 2027, another total solar eclipse will be visible in southern Spain.

But you will have to wait much longer to see a total eclipse in Switzerland: not until September 3, 2081. A partial solar eclipse will be visible next year.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR