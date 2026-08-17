Russia is interfering in the referendum campaign surrounding the neutrality initiative proposed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party. The campaign has been relatively low-key so far but it’s reaching a large audience. The extent of its actual influence on Swiss democracy remains a matter of debate.

On September 27, Switzerland will vote on the neutrality initiative. A yes vote would also be in Russia’s interests, as it would mean the government would no longer be permitted to adopt EU sanctions against Moscow. Accordingly, the Kremlin is attempting to sow doubts about Swiss neutrality and the political system. Alongside the Russian Embassy and Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the Pravda Schweiz portal is also playing a role. False reports are also circulating on Telegram, such as one about an alleged Swiss drone that is said to have killed Russian children.

Experts are divided on just how effective such disinformation actually is. It’s true that even a small number of Russian posts can reach a large audience via Swiss media and social networks. During the June referendum on the “No to ten million” immigration initiative, the government also recorded isolated instances of state-sponsored influence operations. However, it is difficult to prove that such content can actually change political attitudes. A possible effect is more likely to be the fostering of mistrust towards authorities, the media and institutions.

The government has recognised the problem and set up a working group this year to combat state-directed influence. At the same time, it intends to exercise caution with countermeasures so as not to exacerbate the perception of the threat itself. According to the State Secretariat for Security Policy, there is as yet no evidence that Russia has had a decisive influence on Swiss referendums. Experts regard Switzerland as relatively resilient thanks to its direct democracy and media system.