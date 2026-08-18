The rain over the last few days has brought some welcome relief, but it is far from enough.

Rain has returned to much of Switzerland after weeks of heat and drought. Temperatures have fallen sharply in recent days and several regions have finally received significant rainfall, bringing relief after one of the hottest and driest summers in recent memory.

But the recent change in weather does not mean the crisis is over. Despite the recent rainfall, water supplies remain under pressure in many parts of the country. Hydrologists warn that groundwater reserves and certain rivers recover far more slowly than surface soil. Several weeks of steady rain would be needed to make up for the deficit accumulated over the course of an exceptionally dry summer.

The effects of the drought continue to weigh heavily on agriculture. Some farmers have had to increase irrigation of their crops or purchase additional fodder for livestock. Agricultural organisations are warning of a rise in production costs that is likely to be reflected in the prices of certain food products in the coming months.

Beyond the summer emergency, the debate now centres on the cost of water. Faced with increasingly frequent droughts, several experts believe that Switzerland will need to invest more to secure its water supply. Some local authorities are already preparing for this new reality. In Nyon, canton Vaud, for example, household water bills are expected to more than double within ten years to fund the necessary infrastructure upgrades.