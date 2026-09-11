Seasonal workers struggle with housing costs in Swiss ski resorts

Researchers examined the situation in Adelboden, Leysin, Saas-Fee and Villars-sur-Ollon and conducted over 80 interviews with seasonal workers. Keystone-SDA

Housing costs are the biggest concern for seasonal workers in Swiss holiday resorts, according to a study commissioned by the federal government and the cantons of Bern, Vaud and Valais. The study concludes that finding solutions will require a joint effort by all stakeholders.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Saisonarbeitende im Tourismus sehen Wohnkosten als grosses Problem Original Read more: Saisonarbeitende im Tourismus sehen Wohnkosten als grosses Problem

This was the first study examining the housing situation from the perspective of seasonal workers, the Federal Office for Housing said on Friday regarding the survey by the University of Lausanne.

Researchers examined the situation in Adelboden, canton Bern, Leysin, canton Vaud, Saas-Fee, canton Valais, and Villars-sur-Ollon, canton Vaud, and conducted over 80 interviews with seasonal workers. The difficulty of finding suitable accommodation varies from place to place.

Costs are the top priority

Suitable accommodation is important for tourist destinations, the housing office said, as helps to attract workers and retain them in the long term. For seasonal workers, affordable accommodation is the top priority. If the accommodation is too expensive in relation to their wages, they are only able to save a limited amount of money during the season.

Furthermore, seasonal workers want to live close to their place of work. They say comfort is less important than cleanliness, practical furnishings, sufficient space and – in shared accommodation – privacy.

According to the study, the difficulties seasonal workers face in finding accommodation are not solely due to the lack of available properties. The construction and provision of additional accommodation specifically for seasonal workers is cited as a possible solution.

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More flexible tenancy arrangements for people who only work in Switzerland for a few months a year were also discussed at workshops and during discussions on the topic. Support and networking are equally important.

Joint action is needed

The search for accommodation relies largely on personal connections and prior experience in a particular location. New arrivals are therefore at a disadvantage compared to seasonal workers who are already integrated. Platforms, support services and employers acting as intermediaries could help new arrivals.

The study also highlights partnerships between local authorities, stakeholders in the tourism sector and private landlords. It points out that the housing situation of seasonal workers should not be viewed as an individual problem.

Municipalities and employers, as well as cantons, tourism organisations and other stakeholders, must work together to find solutions, the housing office said. Approaches tailored to local circumstances are required.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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