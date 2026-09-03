Swiss Inflation at Fastest in Almost Two Years After Growth Jump

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(Bloomberg) — Swiss inflation accelerated far more than analysts anticipated to the fastest pace since September 2024, suggesting a weaker franc is feeding through to the economy.

Consumer prices rose 0.8% in August from a year earlier, up from 0.4% in July, Switzerland’s statistics office said on Thursday. The result was higher than every single forecast of 16 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The reading is the last that Swiss National Bank officials will see before their interest-rate decision later this month. While the result notably exceeded expectations, it remains consistent with the average for the current quarter predicted by the central bank.

The pickup in inflation will be welcomed by policymakers in a country where consumer-price growth has often been feeble and even turned briefly negative last year. The outcome still underscores how benign the Middle East energy shock has been for Switzerland at a time when its neighbors are seeing costs surge.

In the euro area that surrounds the country, consumer prices rose 3.3% in August, the highest in almost three years. Following the harmonized European methodology, that compares to a Swiss rate of 0.9%.

The SNB has predicted a mild, temporary acceleration of consumer-price growth that may now be assisted by the weaker franc, which this week reached a one-year low against the euro.

The franc extended gains after the data to rise as much as 0.4% to 0.9385 per euro, after Wednesday’s 0.9435 low.

What Bloomberg Economics Says …

“The upside surprise in August was driven by energy prices, with limited spillover to the rest of the basket given the muted core inflation reading. That should reinforce the SNB’s view that medium-term price pressures are virtually unchanged beyond the transitory energy shock, supporting an extended hold starting with its Sept. 24 meeting.”

—Jean Dalbard, economist. For full REACT, click here

With rates at zero, the central bank expects the quarterly average to peak at 0.8% by early next year, comfortably within its targeted range of 0-2%.

Last month, predominantly petroleum products became markedly more expensive, with their prices now being some 25% higher than last year, the statistics office said. Also, imported products for the first month contributed more to inflation than domestic ones, illustrating how a weaker franc is feeding through to consumers.

So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile elements such as energy, picked up more muted than the headline rate to 0.4%, from 0.3%. That’s the first acceleration this year.

The reading coincides with a potential upswing of the Swiss economy. Output adjusted for major sports events expanded by 1.5% in the second quarter, five times more than had been expected.

That growth was driven by exports, particularly in pharma and chemicals, according to a detailed breakdown of drivers published Thursday.

Manufacturing contributed more than services, which is unusual for Switzerland. Government spending outpaced private consumption for a third quarter.

While economists initially questioned if the strong GDP reading might be an outlier rather than a sustainable acceleration, a key leading indicator of growth has reached the highest level in almost five years. Also, wages appear to keep rising, outpacing inflation, and manufacturing in August exceeded expectations.

Thursday’s data prompted economists at UBS to boost their growth forecast for Switzerland. They now expect sport-event adjusted expansion to be 1.8% this year, compared to 0.7% predicted so far. Next year’s growth is now seen at 1.5%, according to a note.

Helping the outlook for export-focused Switzerland is a trade deal with China that will remove almost all tariffs on goods bound for Asia’s biggest economy. The agreement, which has yet to be ratified, envisions Swiss signature goods including watches, pharmaceuticals and precision instruments being imported fully duty-free.

While the Iran war prompted a surge in the franc earlier this year that alarmed the SNB enough to spark interventions to stem the gains, the currency has dropped against the euro since then. Officials have still kept up the threat of cutting borrowing costs below zero if necessary.

In July, Bloomberg reporting indicated that inside the SNB the rate is expected to stay at zero through next year before it then probably rises. That view is still in line with what most economists predict.

“Price risks have shifted to the upside in Switzerland as well,” Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank in Vaduz, said in reaction to the inflation data. “A rate hike in December cannot be completely ruled out.”

–With assistance from Harumi Ichikura, Joel Rinneby, Kristian Siedenburg and Vassilis Karamanis.

(Updates with UBS raising forecast in 15th paragraph.)

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.