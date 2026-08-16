Economiesuisse: Switzerland faces CHF4bn bill to avert power shortages

Economiesuisse attributes the high costs largely to Switzerland's failure to expand winter electricity production in recent years. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Preventing electricity shortages over the next two decades will cost Swiss consumers about CHF4 billion ($4.9 billion), according to an estimate by business federation economiesuisse cited by NZZ am Sonntag.

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Electricity reserves cost Swiss consumers CHF4 billion, according to figures from economiesuisse, reported in the NZZ am Sonntag.External link

The group argues the expense is justified, warning that power shortages would inflict far greater economic damage. It attributes the high costs largely to Switzerland’s failure to expand winter electricity production in recent years.

A project for four new fossil fuel-fired backup power plants, proposed by Energy Minister Albert Rösti, is expected to cost CHF2.3 billion.

But the plan has drawn criticism. The Finance Committee of the House of Representatives has questioned the urgency of this measure and criticised the fact that less expensive alternatives were not explored.

According to the NZZ, a report from the Federal Audit Office, which will be published in September, is also critical of the proposal.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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